Ovie Soko says Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are ‘on the border’ of something special | NBA News

The Dallas Mavericks, shaped by a European style of play driven by superstar duo Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, are ‘on the border’ of something special, says Sky Sports NBA analyst Ovie Soko.

Dallas Mavericks

Season record: 40-27

Seventh place in Western Conference

You know I have had a lot to say about the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic all season. To me it’s obvious the team, long-term, have one of better duos in the NBA with Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. The pair are now established as the Mavericks’ two most influential players and that has helped to bring a European style of game to the team all together.

That’s great for Dallas, especially given the importance of Dirk Nowitzki to the team’s history. Dirk retired, handing the keys to the franchise to Doncic and, subsequently, Porzingis. It feels as though a natural progression for the Mavericks.



















Before Doncic was drafted, I do not think a lot of NBA basketball fans undoubtedly knew how good that he was. I had seen him close up playing in Spain and I knew that he was special. Most players who faced him when he was 17, 18 would tell you the same thing. Now NBA fans can see what European and international basketball knew. It’s clear for all to see. Dallas have an absolute stud in Doncic.

Doncic is established as the Mavs’ No 1 guy and, in Porzingis, an ideal All-Star level No 2 player. Behind them, they have a very nice supporting cast. Tim Hardaway Jr has shown flashes and is someone I might put in there as their third option. And when he will not Seth Curry can slot in there. Both guys play with chips on their shoulder and are quality players. Hardaway Jr understands the talent of Doncic and Porzingis but he will not shy from taking crucial shots if the ball comes his way. He will not automatically defer in their mind.

The European style of play of Doncic and Porzingis gives opportunities to the others and allows the ball to work with the Mavericks. If they are able to keep each one of these pieces together and put in a couple of defensive-minded guys, Dallas in the long-run will be in the conversation to win an NBA championship.

Everyone acknowledges Doncic has become among the elite level of individual players but I feel people may have slept on Dallas’ potential as a team. That may appear a little bit crazy given the praise Doncic has received this season but no one has really discussed the Mavericks as future title contenders. It only sounds crazy because their success to date has happened so quickly.



















People are maybe not yet obsessed about their long-term success on a grand scale but I am. Two years ago, they certainly were a team not around the playoffs. Now, they are a team you’d bank on being in the Western Conference playoffs each year. With the right additions on the defensive side of the ball – a defensive perimeter guy and a defensive-minded big man – I will see Dallas taking yet another step forward. Before his injury, Dwight Powell looked like he could be that defensive big man. However, I see him more as an energy guy who makes plays rather than an out-and-out defensive specialist.

With additional defensive pieces, Dallas become so dangerous. They could line up with Luka, Hardaway, Porzingis at the four with the defensive big man at the five. Because of Porzingis’ capability to stretch the defense and shoot, there will always be space. As long as there is a defensive five who can finish dump-offs and can finish on the roll, you are in a great position.

Rick Carlisle must certanly be enjoying a coach’s dream this season along with his two main guys so focused on ball movement and finding the right shot – instead of everything living and dying with the play of a single player. When your offense ensures the ball gets to your supporting players like Hardaway Jr, Curry and other role players, that’s everything you love to see. Every player stays associated with the game.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Mavericks are in a really, excellent position. The ball moves naturally, stemming from the way Doncic and Porzingis instinctively play. It makes your offense so, so dangerous, specially when you have a good level of role players like Hardaway Jr and Curry.

I think Dallas are a couple of personnel tweaks away from becoming one of the top teams in the NBA. We saw when Mark Jackson was the coach of the Golden State Warriors, they certainly were ‘on the border’ of something special, making the playoffs, before Steve Kerr came in and they made the leap to title contention. And their progression happened a lot slower than we are seeing with this Mavericks team.

Draymond Green becoming a starter unlocked every thing for the Warriors. What did you see? Two All-Star level players in Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson copied by a defensive player on the wing in Andre Iguodala and a defensive player at the five in Green. Draymond was also a significant three-point shooter back then and he could stretch the floor on offense, too, as Porzingis does for Dallas.

The Mavericks do not have that defensive presence that Green provided to take the Warriors to some other level. Could Powell grow into that? I’m not sure. Like I said, to me he’s more of an energy guy. If the Mavericks will get or develop that type of defensive player, each goes from being truly a team ‘on the border’ to being right there among the title contenders in seasons in the future.

How will the Mavs fare in this season’s playoffs? They have previously proven they are able to compete with any team they play against. Doncic have not had the opportunity to show that yet at NBA playoff level but when that he played as a 17-year-old he was competing for European titles and, the season before he was drafted, was the leader on the best team in Europe playing along with and against NBA-level guys. He has been able to dominate in crucial moments and it really is so easy to fall in love with his poise and his mind for the game at such a young age.

That’s an advantage he’s when the season resumes, but I actually do not discover how the rest of the Mavericks will respond to the layoff. But the way they play and the culture of their team makes them a tough match-up for anyone, irrespective of who they play.

On the defensive side of the ball, they are maybe not there yet. When you are talking championships and playoff basketball, it’s a very important factor to pick a team apart offensively, nevertheless, you have to get defensive stops too. The Warriors, the Miami Heat, those title-winning teams locked opponents up. It was exceptionally difficult to score on those teams. Dallas need certainly to develop that in order to become serious title contenders.

