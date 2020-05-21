Ovie Soko says LA Clippers will meet high expectations in playoffs | NBA News

The LA Clippers have been dogged by well being points all through the 2019-20 season, however Ovie Soko backs them to meet their high expectations – ought to the NBA resume play – in the playoffs.

LA Clippers

Season document: 44-20

2nd place in Western Conference

Everyone had a variety of high expectations for the Clippers this season and I do not suppose they’ve let anybody down. They have had a strong marketing campaign and they’re positively one of many favourites to return out of the West. But we wished extra consistency from them in phrases of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George taking part in.

The two Clippers superstars have performed simply 18 video games collectively this season. We have heard a lot about Leonard’s load administration and it appears the Clippers have taken the identical stance with George. That’s the one let-down, if you wish to name it that.

Despite that, Leonard has been the Clippers’ participant of the season to this point. It simply nags at me that the well being points and cargo administration imply we do not get to see him play each recreation. I believe followers begin to get pissed off at a sure level.



















Kawhi is a superb participant, actually of 1 one of the best in the NBA for the time being, however what makes gamers actually nice is the consistency, the flexibility to do it night-in and night-out. Every street journey, there are individuals who will journey simply to see him play. From a fan’s perspective, you possibly can see how that may go away some individuals feeling just a little bit upset.

Clippers ahead Montrezl Harrell has improved year-by-year since coming into the NBA in 2016. This season he has continued that development. He hasn’t made fairly as massive a soar as, say, Miami Heat middle Bam Adebayo however he has steadily improved. He has added little items to his recreation.



















Harrell now has extra methods to attain, it is not simply off pick-and-rolls and alley-oops. Now you’re seeing him begin to take massive males off the dribble the place he has a bonus on the ‘5’ place as a result of he can use his quickness and just a little little bit of ball-handling too.

I additionally love what Lou Williams brings to the staff. The distinction this 12 months is that we’ve seen him convey it on the defensive finish, which is all you possibly can ask for once you’re speaking about an out-and-out scorer.



















During the season, the largest enchancment the Clippers made as a staff was on the defensive facet of the ball. They got here into the 2019-20 season with a brand new roster having made a variety of massive adjustments. But probably the most spectacular factor I noticed from the Clippers was their effectiveness on protection.

Yes, they’d a few defensive shockers in January towards the Grizzlies and the Knicks they usually haven’t got a 7ft rim protector however they’ve so many guys capable of guard totally different positions. They are very cell defensively and that’s one thing that will profit them in the playoffs if the season resumes.

Because of the damage and well being points, the Clippers have been taking part in catch-up this season however I believe this prolonged regular-season hiatus works into their favour. It might give them the time they should get the roster totally wholesome and never sit guys out each different recreation. But it additionally places stress on these guys to really play. If you come again now and gamers are nonetheless taking sure video games off, there are actually no excuses at this level.

They additionally made vital adjustments on the February commerce deadline bringing in Marcus Morris and Reggie Jackson and we have not had sufficient time to see if these adjustments had been the correct strikes.

Ultimately, playoff time will inform us in the event that they had been the correct adjustments to make. Some individuals will say they already had a good-enough squad to win however they’ve added a little bit of toughness which I like. But I would not have stated they weren’t a troublesome staff earlier than that.

Improvement-wise, Patrick Beverley will need to constantly be a strong level guard, in addition to being a pest on protection. I’m eager to see how that will play out as a result of at playoff time the purpose guard place is large. Every staff that has gained a championship has had an excellent level guard or not less than one who can management the tempo of the sport. Will Beverley be capable of do this come playoff time?



















We know Beverley’s protection will make issues uncomfortable for opponents however playoff video games imply possession basketball. As effectively as getting essential stops, he additionally wants to have the ability to gradual the sport down at instances and make the correct performs and calls.

How good would a completely wholesome Clippers squad be in the playoffs? I’ve stated all season I believe the Lakers will take all of it the best way however I do know the Clippers would give them issues.

If that match-up does occur in the playoffs, the Clippers are very able to beating the Lakers. I would not wager on them to do it however they’re a greater than succesful staff.

