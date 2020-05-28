Ovie Soko says Denver Nuggets developing into genuine playoff threat | NBA News

The Denver Nuggets, propelled by Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the emergence of younger ahead Michael Porter Jr, are developing into a genuine playoff threat, says Ovie Soko.

Denver Nuggets

Season document: 43-22

Third place in Western Conference

The Nuggets are a very attention-grabbing squad. They fly below the radar just a little bit. Everyone is aware of how proficient they’re however, within the Western Conference, they’ll generally be overshadowed by the groups with typically-flashy superstars like LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

That’s to not say Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray aren’t doing their factor. The Nuggets are the third-best crew within the West and have been up there all season. You’d count on a crew in that place to be talked about extra.



















Jokic will not wow you with flashy stuff, however he’ll wow you with how exceptionally sensible he’s, his fundamentals, his astonishing passing skill… all issues that may generally be ignored. But make no mistake, he’s a big-time participant on this league. I do not suppose he will get his ‘fair-do’s’ of reward.

Jokic would not strike me as the kind of participant who overthinks issues or goes dwelling and tortures himself with sport movie. When you’re enjoying towards a man who would not concern messing up as a result of the sport isn’t life or dying to him, that participant is harmful. Having no concern of constructing errors mixed along with his diploma of expertise permits Jokic’s expertise to present itself in such a free-flowing method.

Image:

Jamal Murray directs play for Denver



Murray has proven flashes of his skill as a participant and a playmaker since he got here into the league however this yr we noticed it extra persistently. He got here again from harm and began torching guys, scoring 23.6 factors a sport in February (nearly 5 greater than his season common).

I really feel just like the Nuggets have taken steps ahead this yr. Young ahead Michael Porter Jr is coming alongside. Lots of people probably counted him out. He missed his total rookie season with a again harm, one thing that additionally affected the place he was drafted. At one level, he was ranked because the No 1 participant in his draft class, however that again harm scared away a whole lot of groups and he dropped and dropped and dropped within the 2018 Draft.

This season we’ve got seen flashes of play from Porter which can be massively optimistic for the Nuggets. Depending on how he continues to develop, his presence may in the end make that Denver beginning 5 a unit to be reckoned with. With Murray at guard, with Porter on the wing and Jokic inside, they might have a very, actually stable core to construct round.

Denver have a great mixture of youth, guys who’ve been round a few years like Will Barton and veteran expertise from very stable guys like Paul Millsap. Adding a totally match Porter to that blend may actually tip the scales for the Nuggets.

Image:

Michael Porter Jr in motion for the Denver Nuggets



Porter can develop into a really versatile scorer for Denver. Having that additional firepower going into the playoffs – that additional athleticism from a 6ft 10in man – is extraordinarily helpful and doubtlessly adjustments the sport. He has the potential to be a way more necessary piece than folks will give him credit score for.

There are so many younger guys across the league – Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Trae Young, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram – enjoying their backsides off that it’s simple to miss an enormous expertise like Porter. He is a big expertise, a assured child, and if Denver can draw it out of him, there is not any motive they cannot compete for that prime spot within the West in future.

Another factor I’ve liked about this Nuggets crew this yr is how nicely coached they’re by Mike Malone. They are a super-disciplined crew. You see them enjoying at various kinds of tempo at completely different instances.

Think in regards to the 98-95 win that they had simply seven match gamers towards the Utah Jazz in February. You can solely do issues like that when you find yourself well-coached, are a disciplined crew and know the right way to play possession basketball. They can sluggish issues down, do not want an entire bunch of fast-break factors and may discover good pictures within the final 10 seconds of the shot clock. Being ready to try this at all times provides you an opportunity.

We know Jokic is a top-level expertise. This season Murray has proven his skill to be a top-level guard. If Porter turns into a top-level wing participant, that three/4 combo ahead, then the Nuggets turn out to be hell to cope with. Opponents need to concentrate on Jokic, however along with having the ability to rating, he can even facilitate for guys round him. He will get good pictures for Porter, Barton, all the fellows who’re on the ground with him.

In that situation, the Nuggets turn out to be a very harmful crew able to make the soar from being a great common season crew to a genuine threat within the playoffs.

They aren’t at that championship-level but, however I’d say they’ve a core that would take them there if these gamers proceed to develop collectively.

