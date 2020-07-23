Ovie Soko backs Oklahoma City Thunder to ‘do some damage’ in NBA playoffs | NBA News

The Oklahoma City Thunder, powered by the play of guards Chris Paul, Dennis Schroder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, have the capacity to ‘do some damage’ in the NBA playoffs, states Ovie Soko.

In trading away twin super stars Paul George and Russell Westbrook 12 months earlier, the Thunder constructed a substantial cache of future first-round draft choices (15 in overall), however their short-term future appeared bleak.

However, led by the veteran Paul, OKC have actually gone beyond expectations and head into the resumption of the NBA season with a 40-24 record and an ensured Western Conference playoff area.

















Soko thinks the Thunder can take another advance in the postseason and applauded the group’s culture, something he feels has actually made it possible for experienced guard Paul, 6th male Schroder and breakout star Gilgeous-Alexander to grow.

“(OKC) have allowed a veteran (Paul) to be a veteran,” he stated. “They have actually permitted Schroder to play a substantial function, and he has actually revealed a lot maturity in being able to play that function off the bench, being the anchor of their 2nd system.



















“Gilgeous-Alexander has actually been excellent and has actually grown together with (Paul and Schroder) and they have actually permitted him to grow. All 3 require each other which has actually produced a really strong backcourt. That (mindset) has actually extended to the remainder of the group.

” I constantly discuss winning culture and I believe OKC are dealing with something truly unique. I like the instructions of their group culture.



















“For CP3, what this has done for him and his career has been huge. It has allowed him to prove a lot of people wrong. I didn’t see it coming. I might have written him off a little bit. But he has been great and I think OKC could be one of the dark horses to some damage (in the playoffs).”

Fellow Heatcheck visitor BJ Armstrong concurred with Soko’s take.

“We didn’t know what to expect from the Thunder at the start of the season but give them credit, they have three really terrific guards and are getting great play from that position,” stated the three-time NBA champ.

“( I believe) that bodes well for OKC in the bubble. They are acquiring self-confidence, they look after the ball and they can play the video game at a truly high level for 48 minutes due to the fact that they’ll constantly have one, 2, or in some cases, all 3 of those guards out there on the flooring. They likewise have ‘Gallo’ (Danil Gallinari) who can play stretch 4. I like this group and I like their future and the capacity that they have.

“One man I believe they will miss out on is Troy Weaver (their previous vice president of basketball operations who left the group after 12 years to end up being basic supervisor of the Detroit Pistons) who did a remarkable task of preparing gamers. But in general, I believe they are located truly well in the meantime and for the future.

“You have to give (Thunder general manager) Sam Presti a lot of credit for where they are at. Now they have to figure out how to move forward and (ultimately contend to) become champions.”

