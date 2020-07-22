Overwatch Legendary Edition – Nintendo Switch Digital Download



Price: $43.94

as of Jul 22,2020 06:26:42 UTC



Please note game card is not included by the publisher. The case will come with a code to download the game.

The World Needs Heroes



The fight for the future arrives on Nintendo Switch! Play Blizzard Entertainment’s acclaimed team-based shooter at home or on the go with Overwatch Legendary Edition, which comes complete with all of the latest heroes, maps, and game updates—along with a new Switch-exclusive control option that takes advantage of the console’s unique capabilities.

Experience the extraordinary; Play as heroes, not classes

Fight for the future together

The world is your battlefield

Overwatch legendary edition includes 5 epic and 5 legendary skins