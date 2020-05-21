Overturned semi hauling pasta causes major delays I-24 EB near downtown | Davidson County

NASHVILLE (WSMV) – An overturned tractor trailer shut down an on-ramp on I-24 eastbound near downtown early Wednesday.
According to TDOT, the tractor trailer rolled over near Exit 50A: Knoxville/Chattanooga round 7:30 a.m.
The semi was hauling 43,000 kilos of pasta, which spilled throughout the on-ramp.
Eastbound site visitors was affected with the on-ramp blocked. Westbound site visitors was not affected.
TDOT cleared the scene round 1:45 p.m.
