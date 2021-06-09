Overstock CEO on the surge in business and why the e-commerce boom will continue post COVID-19
Overstock CEO on the surge in business and why the e-commerce boom will continue post COVID-19

Overstock.com CEO Jonathan Johnson joins Yahoo Finance to discuss why the end of the pandemic won’t mean the end of the E-commerce boom and how Overstock.com plans to capitalize on the housing market by becoming ‘the best pure-play online home furnishings company.’

