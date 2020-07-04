Overseas arrivals at Sydney airport will be capped at 450 a day as quarantine hotels struggle

International arrivals at Sydney Airport will be capped at 450 as the city’s hotel quarantine program struggles to manage after a rise of arrivals.

Travellers have been warned to expect possible delays as the changes affect incoming flights from midnight on Saturday.

The move employs flights were diverted from Melbourne as health officials scramble to retain the latest outbreak in Victoria.

The new limits were requested by the NSW government following diversions, that they say risk straining resources.

All came ultimately back travellers entering Australia have to stay in 14-day hotel quarantine to stop the spread of coronavirus. Pictured: Returned travellers arrive in Sydney in May

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said some travellers seemed to have changed their plans and have flown into NSW in light of Victoria’s spike in COVID-19 cases.

All returned travellers entering Australia are required to remain in 14-day hotel quarantine to prevent the spread of coronavirus but a number of Victoria’s latest cases have been connected to safety breaches within their quarantine program.

The limit of 450 passengers per day arriving at Sydney Airport will be imposed from midnight on Saturday until July 17. However, it could be extended.

Up to 50 people will be allowed per incoming flight under the new federal government limits.

‘The Commonwealth government’s intervention now will hopefully ensure that the quarantine model operating in NSW will continue to work with the benefit of NSW residents and returning passengers,’ Mr Hazzard said on Saturday.

‘It is crucial that the volume of returning passengers not overwhelmed the capacity of NSW Health to meet and assess every international passenger at Sydney Airport and never exhaust Health, Police and ADF resources to manage our quarantine hotels.’

The pressure on Sydney’s hotel quarantine program has also been increased considering that the Queensland Government announced it could charge came ultimately back travellers from July 1 for their a couple of weeks in isolation.

The quarantine fee, which include accommodation and daily meals, costs $2,800 for starters adult, $3,710 for just two adults, and $4,620 for two adults and two children.

Travellers going to fly in to Australia on the coming weeks are encouraged to always check their itineraries.

‘Following a request by NSW, a daily cap of 450 international passengers arriving into Sydney is now set up until 17 July inclusive, subject to review,’ a Smart Traveller Facebook post says.

‘This measure aims to aid Melbourne reset its quarantine program and reduce pressure on policing, health and quarantine facilities in Sydney.

‘If you’re scheduled to fly in to Melbourne or Sydney in the coming weeks, contact your airline to confirm your itinerary and onward travel plans.’

The Australian High Commission in the United Kingdom issued a statement on Facebook, urging Australians to ‘make arrangements to accommodate a potential disruption’.

‘We appreciate these measures will have impacts on the commercial operations of air companies and the immediate travel plans of Australian citizens,’ the statement said.

‘We encourage Australians who have made travel plans to return to Australia on the next a couple of weeks to contact their airlines as soon as possible to see what alternative arrangements are available.’

Australians were advised to come back home ‘as soon as possible’ in the exact middle of the March as the coronavirus pandemic rapidly swept the globe.