OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill.– Shortly after signing his second-round scorecard at Olympia Fields Country Club, Kevin Kisner untucked his t-shirt, got a bottle of water, roamed over to the interview location and drew the line in the sand.

“I think even par wins the golf tournament,” Kisner stated.

Such is life today at the BMW Championship, where a previous U.S. Open design is playing to major-championship trouble. Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay share the 36-hole lead at 1 under, and the most affordable round of the week stays 3-under 67. Kisner carded an even-par 70 in spite of a set of closing bogeys and stays very much in the mix at plus-2.

“I mean, you’ve got to hit really quality golf shots and get lucky. That’s basically the tune to it,” Kisner stated. “You’ve got to try to hit your number, and then hope it does what you’re praying it does when it hits the ground.”

Kisner’s evaluation comes as a little a shock. Dustin Johnson won recently’s Northern Trust at 30 under. Just one competition given that the reboot as been won by a rating listed below 10 under. But provided the company and quick conditions on screen through 2 rounds at Olympia Fields, some think that Even might be an enthusiastic target.

