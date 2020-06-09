Over half of people tested in Italy’s Bergamo have COVID-19 antibodies – Panorama

More than half the residents tested in Italy’s northern province of Bergamo have COVID-19 antibodies, well being authorities stated on Monday, citing a pattern survey.

Of 9,965 residents who had blood checks between April 23 and June 3, 57% had antibodies indicating that they had come into contact with the coronavirus, the survey confirmed, in line with Reuters.

Health authorities in Bergamo stated the outcomes had been primarily based on a “random” pattern which was “sufficiently broad” to be a dependable indicator of what number of people had been contaminated in the province, which grew to become the epicentre of Italy’s outbreak.

In a separate assertion issued later, the Bergamo well being company stated that almost all of these in the pattern had been residents of the worst-hit areas. Many had already been put beneath quarantine, the assertion added.

Antibodies had been discovered in simply over 30% of the 10,404 well being operators tested though they’re typically thought-about extra in danger than different people.

In a report launched in early May, nationwide statistics institute ISTAT stated the quantity of deaths in Bergamo was up 568% in March in contrast with the 2015-2019 common, making it Italy’s worst-hit metropolis in phrases of deaths.

Its hospitals had been overwhelmed by contaminated people and, with morgues unable to maintain up, convoys of military vehicles carrying away the useless grew to become a chilling image of the worldwide pandemic.

Bergamo province has reported 13,609 coronavirus circumstances, official information confirmed on Monday.