Over 700 Elvis Presley fans expected to attend pared-down vigil marking anniversary of singer’s death

The occasion has actually been pared down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Every year in mid-August, thousands of Presley fans from all over the world descend on the Graceland traveler destination to keep in mind the late vocalist and star on the anniversary of hisdeath Fans bring candle lights as they stroll previous his tomb at the estate where he passed away onAug 16, 1977.

This year, Elvis Presley’s Graceland has actually restricted the number of individuals who will be permitted to attend the vigil personally, in observance of security preventative measures and social distancing procedures produced by the coronavirus break out.

Graceland booked 720 areas for fans to attend the Saturday vigil personally, and all have actually been filled, stated Alicia Dean, marketing, promos and occasions professional at Graceland.

The occasion likewise will be live-streamed on Graceland’s websites.

The vigil is the keystone occasion of Elvis Week, which startedAug 8. Some in-person, prerecorded occasions have actually been used throughout the week. But other possibly “high-risk” occasions– live efficiencies, group celebrations, sign finalizings and meet-and-greets– were …