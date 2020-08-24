Over 60,000 Realme C12 phones sold in India, the second batch is coming next week

The initially Realme C12 systems in India were offered for purchase previously today. Were offered– the entire batch of over 60,000 phones has actually been sold out, an effective very first trip for the brand-new phone.

The next batch is set up to get here on August 31 and will be placed on sale at 12 PM regional time, so you’ll have a second opportunity if you lost out today. Or you may wish to choose the Realme C15, which will introduce thisThursday The C15 includes an ultrawide cam on the back and ups the charging speed to 18W compared to C12.

Today is likewise the start of the Youth Days promotion project. You can discover packages and discount rates on Realme.com in addition to through Amazon India and Flipkart.

The Realme Buds Classic are now offered also– these expense simply INR 400 and can be plugged into Realme C12’s 3.5 mm earphone jack. You can discover them online on Realme.com and (quickly) on Amazon.

