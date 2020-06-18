Over-50s and key workers to be given priority for coronavirus vaccine, Hancock says

Over-50s are to be given priority for a coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available, along with key workers in the health and social care sectors and those with heart and kidney disease, health secretary Matt Hancock has said.

No jab is yet available, but human trials began on a second potential vaccine being developed at Imperial College London this week, while production has recently started on another possible inoculation at Oxford with the aim of gathering stockpiles to be ready for deployment if it is approved for used in the autumn.

Speaking at the daily Downing Street coronavirus briefing, Mr Hancock said his approach to vaccines was “to throw everything at it as fast as we can” in order to have inoculations ready to use when they are deemed safe.





Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the entire story, not merely the headlines

But the massive demand for protection from Covid-19 is likely to force thousands of people to wait their turn, and the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation today issued interim advice that jabs should go first to frontline health and social care workers and those at increased danger of serious disease and death as a result of age and underlying health factors.

Mr Hancock said that work was under way to see whether black, Asian and ethnic minority people should be added to the list, as a result of research showing that they constitute a disproportionate share of cases and deaths.

More follows…