More than 5,000 returning travellers refused to be tested for coronavirus in Victoria before being allowed to reunite, it has been unmasked.

On Friday, Victoria’s deputy chief health officer Annaliese van Diemen acknowledged that about 30 % of came back travellers have refused a COVID-19 test.

Those people, around 5,000 altogether, were then allowed back to the community despite the fact that they may have now been infectious.

Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said states do have the power to force individuals to stay in quarantine until they return a poor test.

Victoria said they will consider further enforcement measures while NSW said they will detain people for an extra 10 days when they refuse to be tested.

About 4,800 infra-red thermometers are increasingly being shipped to vacation spots while more testing clinics are increasingly being set up because the state struggles through a 2nd spike in coronavirus infections.

Dr van Diemen acknowledged that some people are automatically allowed into the community and said she was ‘happy with the current regime’.

‘At the moment there is absolutely no requirement they must undertake testing,’ she said.

‘Everybody’s offered testing on multiple occasions for the duration of their stay and we now have, you know, excellent uptake of this.

‘At this point in time we’re pretty satisfied with the current regime. It’s more stringent than most other places.’

In the wake of the revelations, Professor Murphy said all travellers arriving in Australia will soon be tested before they are quarantined and again once they are allowed to leave.

‘That 30 percent is quite a higher rate, other states have not seen exactly the same rate of refusal,’ he told reporters in Canberra on Friday.

‘But states have the powers … to state to some body, ‘well, we won’t let you out of quarantine until you’ve been tested and had a clear test’.

‘We will … be sure that people comprehend before they come that is a requirement. I think many people will cooperate with that arrangement.’

Victoria recorded 30 new cases on Friday with five of the in hotel quarantine, five detected through routine testing and still another seven connected to known outbreaks.

Another 13 cases remain under investigation.

Premier Daniel Andrews announced plans to carry out a ‘testing blitz’ in 10 COVID-19 hotspot suburbs across Melbourne to bring the life-threatening virus in order.

Officials say 20,000 tests have been done since Thursday, bringing the full total tests undertaken in Victoria to date above 736,000.

Testing clinics will soon be set up on the Great Ocean Road and in the Victorian Alps to coincide with the holidays.

The health advice for Victorians is that they can travel within hawaii during the fourteen days of the college holidays – as long as they’re healthy.

Anyone with virus symptoms, however mild, must stay home and undergo testing.

A health worker at the Orygen Youth Mental Health Facility gets the virus, Dr van Diemen said on Friday.

‘That facility is now in lockdown and we are working very closely with Melbourne health who run the facility,’ she said.

‘All of the deep cleaning requirements have now been done there and testing will be undertaken as required.’

A McDonald’s worker has additionally been confirmed as having COVID-19 and is connected to an outbreak in Wollert, which stemmed from ‘various household parties and gatherings’.

‘The St Monica’s outbreak has been renamed as the Wollert outbreak since it has been apparent the major driver of this outbreak has been social occasions with some spillover in to the school, and so the worker at McDonald’s is linked to that outbreak,’ she said.

Meanwhile, dozens of Centrelink contract staff who reside in Victoria’s coronavirus hot spots have been stood down amid concerns at the risk of community transmission.

Hank Jongen, the general manager of Centrelink’s parent agency Services Australia, said under 100 staff who reside in the affected COVID-19 hot spots work outside those areas.

‘These staff have been advised to stay at home while we review and conform to the latest health advice preventing unnecessary movement in and out of the areas,’ Mr Jongen said in a statement on Friday.

There are 183 active cases in Victoria with six people currently in hospital. More than 1,700 people have recovered from the herpes virus in hawaii.

Dr van Diemen added health officials were working to contain two cases confirmed at a Coles distribution centre in Laverton in south-west Melbourne.

‘One of the cases is quite clearly connected to a large outbreak at Keilor Downs, so we do have a very clear source of acquisition for that,’ she said.

The Keilor Downs family outbreak in north-west Melbourne has now swelled to 19 infections, while a North Melbourne cluster has reached 15 cases.