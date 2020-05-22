Over 4,300 virus patients sent to NY nursing homes, AP counts

AP compiled its personal tally to learn how many COVID-19 patients had been discharged from hospitals to nursing houses underneath the March 25 directive after New York’s Health Department declined to launch its inside survey carried out two weeks in the past. It says it’s nonetheless verifying knowledge that was incomplete.

Whatever the total quantity, nursing residence directors, residents’ advocates and relations say it has added up to a giant and indefensible drawback for services that even Gov. Andrew Cuomo — the primary proponent of the coverage — referred to as “the optimum feeding ground for this virus.”

Cuomo downplays requires federal probe into nursing residence coronavirus deaths: 'Ask President Trump'

“It was the single dumbest decision anyone could make if they wanted to kill people,” Daniel Arbeeny mentioned of the directive, which prompted him to pull his 88-year-old father out of a Brooklyn nursing residence the place greater than 50 folks have died. His father later died of COVID-19 at residence.

“This isn’t rocket science,” Arbeeny mentioned. “We knew the most vulnerable — the elderly and compromised — are in nursing homes and rehab centers.”

Told of the AP’s tally, the Health Department mentioned late Thursday it “can’t comment on data we haven’t had a chance to review, particularly while we’re still validating our own comprehensive survey of nursing homes admission and re-admission data in the middle of responding to this global pandemic.”

Cuomo, a Democrat, on May 10 reversed the directive, which had been supposed to assist liberate hospital beds for the sickest patients as instances surged. But he continued to defend it this week, saying he didn’t imagine it contributed to the greater than 5,800 nursing and grownup care facility deaths in New York — greater than in every other state — and that houses ought to have spoken up if it was an issue.

“Any nursing home could just say, ‘I can’t handle a COVID person in my facility,’” he mentioned, though the March 25 order didn’t specify how houses might refuse, saying that ”no resident shall be denied re-admission or admission to the (nursing residence) solely based mostly” on confirmed or suspected COVID-19.

Over a month later, on April 29, the Health Department clarified that houses mustn’t take any new residents in the event that they had been unable to meet their wants, together with a guidelines of requirements for coronavirus care and prevention.

In the meantime, some nursing houses felt obligated and overwhelmed.

Gurwin Jewish, a 460-bed residence on Long Island, appeared well-prepared for the coronavirus in early March, with movable partitions to seal off hallways for the contaminated. But after the state order, a trickle of recovering COVID-19 patients from native hospitals become a flood of 58 folks.

More partitions had been put up, however different residents nonetheless started falling sick and dying. In the top, 47 Gurwin residents died of confirmed or suspected COVID-19.

The state order “put staff and residents at great risk,” CEO Stuart Almer mentioned. “We can’t draw a straight line from bringing in someone positive to someone catching the disease, but we’re talking about elderly, fragile and vulnerable residents.”

The Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine, often known as AMDA, had warned from the start that Cuomo’s order admitting contaminated patients posed a “clear and present danger” to nursing residence residents. Now, Jeffrey N. Nichols, who serves on the chief committee of the group, mentioned “the effect of that order was to contribute to 5,000 deaths.”

Nationally, over 35,500 folks have died from coronavirus outbreaks at nursing houses and long-term care services, a few third of the general dying toll, in accordance to the AP’s working tally.

Cuomo has deflected criticism over the nursing residence directive by saying it stemmed from Trump administration steerage. Still, few states went so far as New York and neighboring New Jersey, which has the second-most care residence deaths, in discharging hospitalized coronavirus patients to nursing houses. California adopted swimsuit however loosened its requirement following intense criticism.

Some states went in the other way. Louisiana barred hospitals for 30 days from sending coronavirus patients to nursing houses with some exceptions. And whereas Louisiana reported about 1,000 coronavirus-related nursing residence deaths, far fewer than New York, that was 40% of Louisiana’s statewide dying toll, a better proportion than in New York.

New York’s Health Department advised the AP May eight it was not monitoring what number of recovering COVID-19 patients had been taken into nursing houses underneath the order. But it was at that very second surveying directors of the state’s over 1,150 nursing houses and long-term care services on simply that query.

Those survey outcomes have but to be launched. But regardless, the Health Department mentioned, the survey had no bearing on Cuomo’s announcement May 10 that “we’re just not going to send a person who is positive to a nursing home after a hospital visit.”

Cuomo mentioned such patients could be accommodated elsewhere, comparable to websites initially arrange as non permanent hospitals.

To some, the governor’s reversal got here too late.

“It infected a great number of people in nursing homes who had no business getting infected, including short-term residents who were there for rehabilitation after surgeries,” mentioned John Dalli, a New York lawyer who focuses on nursing residence instances.

To make certain, incoming residents weren’t the one attainable supply of an infection. Some houses imagine an even bigger contribution got here from staffers and residents unaware that they had the virus. And some say they might have taken on COVID-19 patients whatever the state’s order.

“There were nursing homes that realized that there was a void,” mentioned Sarah Colomello, a spokeswoman for Thompson House in Rhinebeck. The 100-bed facility arrange an remoted unit the place affiliated hospitals close by have sent a minimum of 21 patients. It has reported no deaths.

Cuomo administration officers say the unique directive got here when the governor feared the hospital system could be overwhelmed and was centered on creating as a lot hospital house as attainable.

That was welcomed by one of many many hospital programs and nursing houses surveyed for AP’s rely. Northwell Health mentioned three of its medical facilities had been so overtaxed at one level that they had to put some ICU patients in hallways. To relieve stress, the corporate finally sent greater than 1,700 COVID-19 patients to nursing houses.

“Suffice it say, our hospitals were under stress,” spokesman Terence Lynam mentioned.