Over 150 Arab figures call for Israel, Arab world to release political prisoners – Middle East Monitor

Over 150 well-known personalities from the Arab world have known as for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails and political prisoners from jails in Arab states, citing the coronavirus pandemic throughout imprisonment as a “double punishment”.

The Arab figures encompass diplomats, journalists, artists, teachers, human rights activists and intellectuals, all of whom contributed to the call in a column printed yesterday on the French-language political website Orient XXI.

The column known as on Israel and the Arab states detaining prisoners of conscience to instantly and unconditionally release them, particularly as “amid the pandemic, imprisonment becomes a double punishment.”

Among the signatories are Jordanian and Egyptian writers Ibrahim Nasrallah and Ahmed Nagy, the Moroccan, Palestinian-American and Tunisian teachers Abdellah Hammoudi, Rashid Khalidi and Yadh Ben Achour, Tunisian composer and oud participant Anouar Brahem, and the Lebanese singer Omaima El Khalil. Others, together with Palestinian actor Saleh Bakri, Lebanese and Egyptian journalists Pierre Abi Saab and Khaled Al-Balshi, Palestinian politicians Hanan Ashrawi and Nabil Shaath, and Palestinian and Tunisian human rights defenders Omar Barghouti and Mokhtar Trifi, have been additionally among the many figures.

The column states that though the Israeli occupation and the Arab regimes have responded to earlier worldwide calls for prisoner releases and “announced the release of prisoners and carried out some releases, these have not extended to political prisoners.”

It additionally emphasised that there isn’t any precise or important distinction between Palestinian prisoners of Israel and political prisoners of the Arab world, calling each a “community of fate”. One signatory, the previous Palestinian Ambassador to France and to the European Union, Leila Shahid, said: “The fight for freedom, citizenship and human rights has no nationality. In Palestine, in Morocco or in Egypt, it’s the same fight and we must all be united.”

An instance used on this regard was Ramy Shaath, the coordinator of the Egyptian department of the worldwide Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) motion towards the Israeli occupation and merchandise exploited by it. For virtually a 12 months, Shaath has been imprisoned by the Egyptian authorities, making him one of many prisoners of conscience the column calls for to be launched.

Vice-President of the International Federation for Human Rights, Hafidha Chekir, insisted: “The right of peoples to self-determination is an integral part of international human rights law and can suffer neither derogation nor alienation.” Supporting this human proper and the release of prisoners who practiced it, he mentioned, “is a noble and legitimate cause,” urging for “the immediate and unconditional release of Ramy as well as of all Palestinian prisoners and political detainees in the Arab region.”

During the present disaster brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, numerous states within the Middle East – akin to Egypt, Iran and Syria – have launched 1000’s of prisoners over considerations of the respiratory virus spreading via prisons. These measures, nevertheless, have often allowed the release of those that are close to the top of their time period and haven’t included prisoners detained for political causes.