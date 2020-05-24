Over 140 UK Muslim institutions urge anti-racism watchdog to investigate Tory Islamophobia – Middle East Monitor

A gaggle of over 140 mosques and Muslim organisations have urged the Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) to launch an investigation into Islamophobia throughout the Conservative Party. In its letter the signatories accused the UK Watchdog of a battle of curiosity and a “dereliction of responsibilities” for dismissing greater than 300 instances of alleged anti-Muslim racism throughout the Tory Party.

Writing to EHRC chair, David Isaac and its board, British Imams and main Muslim organisations mentioned that they have been “greatly concerned at the failure of EHRC to fulfil its remit and carry out an investigation of Islamophobia allegation within the Conservative Party.”

The letter arrived on the heel of a file submitted by the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) to EHRC, containing greater than 300 instances of Islamophobia amongst Tory celebration members, and MPs together with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The Watchdog, which is at the moment investigating the Labour Party for alleged Anti-Semitism, has refused to launch an analogous probe into the racism throughout the ruling celebration, elevating accusations that it has not taken racism in opposition to Muslim as significantly as racism in opposition to Jews.

“It is unacceptable” mentioned the group “for an independent statutory body whose responsibility encourage equality and diversity, eliminate unlawful discrimination to opt out from investigating allegation,” the signatories mentioned.

Warning of the spike in Islamophobia, EHRC’s failure to launch its personal probe was denounced as “a dereliction” of duty, which the group argued would expose British Muslim to additional racism. It is “unsatisfactory” mentioned the group for “EHRC to remain on the side-line and simply monitor the Conservative party carry out its own internal and self-appointed investigation.”

The Conservative Party is at the moment enterprise its personal investigation into “all forms of prejudice,” having initially pledged to launch a probe into anti-Muslim racism.

Islamophobia amongst Tory members is “extremely serious,” mentioned the group, citing the MCB file and media reporting on Conservative politicians expressing anti-Muslim remarks notably by Nadine Dorries MP, Bob Blackman MP, former MEP Daniel Hannan and racist posts on social media by greater than 30 present and former councillors.

Sections of the British proper have been reluctant to investigate Islamophobia. Right-wing commentators corresponding to Melanie Phillips dismiss the notion by suggesting that “the concept of Islamophobia” itself was anti-Semitic.

Full text of the letter:

To,

David Isaac and the Board of Equality Human Rights Commission:

We the undersigned Imams and organisations are drastically involved on the failure of EHRC to fulfil its remit and perform an investigation of Islamophobia allegation throughout the Conservative Party.

It is unacceptable for an unbiased statutory physique whose duty [1] encourage equality and variety, remove illegal discrimination” to choose out from investigating allegation. It is additional unsatisfactory for the EHRC to stay on the aspect line and easily monitor [2] the Conservative celebration perform its personal inside and self-appointed investigation.

The allegations in opposition to the Conservative Party members are extraordinarily critical, with Muslim Council of Britain indicating 300 instances that have been submitted to you in March. The media [3] has additionally reported quite a few instances of Conservative politicians expressing Islamophobic views that require an unbiased investigation. This consists of Nadine Dorries MP [4], Bob Blackman MP [5], former MEP Daniel Hannan [6] and racist posts on social media by greater than 30 [7] present and former councillors.

Further, a few of the EHRC’s board members’ exterior posts are elevating issues of battle of curiosity. Since Suzanne Baxter, a board member of EHRC has taken up a place at Pinsent Masons, a company legislation agency that represents the Conservative authorities. It can be alleged you, Mr David Isaac profit from Pinset Masons with a wage of £620,000 a 12 months [8].

The Islamophobia allegations are within the backdrop of 47% of all spiritual hate crime in 2018/19 [9] being focused in opposition to Muslims.

For the EHRC to deny investigating Islamophobia throughout the Conservative Party, with the final rising charge of Islamophobia is a dereliction of duties that’s exposing an already vulnerability British Muslim neighborhood to higher discrimination.

We subsequently name upon EHRC to instantly assessment its place and name for an investigation into the allegations of Islamophobia throughout the Conservative Party. We additionally require assurances of impartiality for such an investigation.