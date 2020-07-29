Over 100 Police Agencies Pull Out Of Securing Democratic Convention

Over 100 police agencies have backed out of providing security at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Milwaukee next month.

WTMJ reports that, according to Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales, the departments are concerned with new orders that restrict the ability to use tear gas, pepper spray, and other crowd control measures.

Earlier this month, the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission issued a series of directives to Morales, of which one ordered him to work with the commission to change department policy to discontinue the use of the aforementioned chemicals.

They threatened him with firing if he did not comply.

The DNC has been reduced to a mostly virtual event, with actual physical attendees ranging in the hundreds.

Still, police anticipate large protests from rioters dragging out racial grievances well after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota in May.

Calls to police pull out

Calls to police pull out

Here’s the Problem

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel is reporting that the agreement with the DNC would have resulted in over 1,000 police officers from various agencies to provide security for the DNC.

Fond du Lac Police Chief William Lamb explained why limiting officers’ use of crowd control measures creates a dangerous situation.

“We believe (that) in removing those tools, the use of chemical irritants or pepper spray, from the available resources that the law enforcement officers would have at their disposal if protests become non-peaceful would severely compromise the safety of the public and also the safety of the law enforcement officers who would be assigned to protect the DNC,” he explained.

Franklin Police Chief Rick Oliva added, “I can not send personnel if they are not properly equipped or will not be allowed to engage in appropriate actions which would ensure their safety.”

Maybe passing orders and laws to defund the police wasn't the best move…

Isn’t it Ironic?

The irony here is that any Democrat attendees to the convention will be getting a taste of what their ‘defund the police’ policies are bringing to America.

The Democrat party, from top to bottom, wants to defund police departments, or worse, abolish them.

Even the presumptive Democrat nominee who will be honored at the DNC, Joe Biden, has said he would “absolutely” divert funds from police because some have “become the enemy.”



Joe Biden says police have "BECOME THE ENEMY" and calls for CUTTING police funding: "Yes, absolutely!"

“Surplus military equipment for law enforcement, they don’t need that!” Biden exclaimed during an interview with Now This in early July. “The last thing you need is an up-armored Humvee coming into a neighborhood, it’s like the military invading.”

“They don’t know anybody. They become the enemy,” he continued. “They’re supposed to be protecting these people.”

Donald Trump Jr. has challenged Democrats pushing the ‘defund police’ movement to ditch their own personal security detail first.

We all want to stop police brutality, but cutting funding to police departments like so many Dems want to do doesn't stop abuses, it just makes communities (particularly impoverished communities) less safe. Will those same anti-cop Dems call for their security details to be cut?

Ironically, it appears they don’t have a choice now. At least in terms of the convention. Let’s see how many show up knowing they won’t have the police officers’ to protect them.