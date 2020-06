A complete of 7,000 coronavirus patients are under home supervision, while 1,800 others are in hospitals in Armenia, Deputy Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan told an urgent situation cabinet meeting on Friday.

Of 1,800 patients, 425 are in serious condition and much more than 100 are in critical condition, with 23 people placed on ventilators, she said.

According to the state, 628 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the past 24 hours, which also saw 179 recoveries and 13 deaths.