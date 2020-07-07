Outspoken professor detained in China – Armenian News

A professor who criticised China’s handling of the coronavirus crisis has been detained by authorities.

Xu Zhangrun, who has been under house arrest, was taken away from his Beijing home on Monday, BBC News reports, citing friends.

The law professor has previously spoken out against the Mao-like cult of personality which includes returned under China’s current leader, Xi Jinping.

Police haven’t commented publicly on the arrest, which is unclear what charges Mr Xu faces.

One friend told news agency AFP that Mr Xu’s wife had received a call telling her that he was accused of soliciting prostitution while in the town of Chengdu with other liberal academics.

The friend dismissed the allegation as “ridiculous”.

Freedom of expression is tightly controlled in China, with those who speak out against authorities risking arrest and jail sentences.