Outspoken Former Scientologist Leah Remini Reacts To Danny Masterson’s Rape Charges: ‘Praise The Lord!’

Leah Remini has something to say given that former That 70s Show star Danny Masterson has officially been charged with raping three women not quite twenty years ago.

Remini, who left the Church of Scientology back in 2013, reacted on Wednesday to the legal news that came down against Masterson, a practicing Scientologist. And judging by her long-standing work against the church, it would seem this marks a part of the right direction for her.

Speaking out on Twitter, the longtime King of Queens star sounded elated over what she felt was justice from the church. The popular actress wrote (below):

“Finally, victims are being heard when it comes to Scientology! Praise the lord! This is just the beginning Scientology, your days of getting away with it is coming to an end!”

As we reported yesterday, Masterson was arrested mid-day local time and charged with three counts of rape by force or fear. He posted his $3.3 million bail several hours later and was launched on his own recognizance.

Rape allegations have long followed the former sitcom star, but up to now, nothing has been able to stick apart from the actor losing a job because of the allegations in 2017. In fact, his accusers have previously specifically blamed Scientology for their inability to seek justice against their alleged assailant, so this truly means progress from their perspective.

For Remini’s part, she’s been an exceptionally vocal critic of the church from the time her departure seven years back, detailing the organization’s so-called wrongdoing both in her 2015 memoir Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology and in the follow-up Emmy-nominated docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. She continues to be outspoken to this day, although she’s now been estranged from her still-practicing family at great emotional cost. Still, with all that activist work under her belt, then, it’s clear the 50-year-old sitcom veteran is very satisfied to see legal consequences start to follow some very serious so-called misdeeds.

As for Masterson, who married actress Bijou Phillips in 2011, his next appearance in court is his arraignment date, that has been set for September 18. If convicted on all charges, he faces a possible maximum sentence of 45 years alive in prison. Wow… Reactions to all this, Perezcious readers? Sound off with your accept everything going on in this complicated situation down in the comments (below)…