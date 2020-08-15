Outrighted: Phillies, Angels – MLB Trade Rumors

Let’s check in on a few of the most recent outrights …
- Phillies hurlers Enyel De Los Santos and Trevor Kelley cleared waivers and were outrighted to Triple- A Lehigh Valley on Friday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com tweets. The Phillies designated both ideal- handers for project in current days. De Los Santos signed up with the Phillies in a one- for- one swap with the Padres for infielder Freddy Galvis prior to 2018. While De Los Santos then had a strong very first season in the Phillies’ system, his stock fell in 2015 in a rough revealing divided in between Triple- A and the majors. Kelley, whom the Phillies declared off waivers from the Red Sox last winter season, permitted 4 made operate on 8 hits in 3 1/3 innings this year prior to Philly designated him.
- The Angels outrighted Jose Rodriguez to their alternate website after he cleared waivers. Rodriguez has actually tossed 21 1/3 innings of 2.53 PERIOD ball as an Angel given that 2019, however he has actually permitted 5 crowning achievement, set out simply 13 players while strolling 12, and logged a 6.72 FIP/6.27 xFIP.