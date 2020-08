Price: $39.99

(as of Aug 12,2020 18:18:02 UTC – Details)





Only Ben 10 can break the curse – so get ready to transform into powerful aliens to battle enemies, solve puzzles and freely explore an exciting 3D world.

With Gwen and Grandpa Max on your side, all the humor and rivalry from the Cartoon Network show is here.

Kevin Levin is along for the adventure in local split-screen co-op. This is one Power Trip you’ll want to take again and again.