Outraged after Woolworths bans cash payments at selected Metro stores in Sydney and Melbourne

A trial ban on cash transactions in selected Woolworths stores has sparked outrage from angry shoppers who’ve threatened to boycott the supermarket giant.

The retailer introduced the trial system in 11 Metro stores across Sydney and Melbourne this week, saying it provides a faster and more convenient payment method for busy shoppers.

‘We have made some changes to the way you pays in this store,’ the new policy sign reads.

‘Payments can now only be made by card. We no longer accept cash payments or offer cash-out facilities. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.’

Shoppers were quick to voice their disapproval after noticing the new signs.

Woolworths Metro Manly (pictured) on Sydney’s northern beaches is among 11 stores trialling the brand new cashless payment system

Some have threatened to boycott the retailer within the trial policy.

‘Personally I wouldn’t shop there. I’d simply take my money elsewhere,’ a woman posted on Woolworths’ Facebook page.

Another added: ‘Cash is still legal tender in Australia as much as i know. Don’t accept cash. Don’t are expectant of my business!’

Other shoppers demanded an explanation.

‘Can you explain why this is necessary? And do not say the herpes virus – everybody knows that isn’t the reason why,’ one wrote.

The new trial launched this week sparked uproar from shoppers, who threatened to boycott

Many shoppers questioned if the trial policy was legal.

‘Are they even permitted to do that? I’m pretty sure you can’t deny someone attempting to pay with cash as it’s legal tender,’ one wrote.

A Woolworths spokesman assured shoppers there are no plans to expand the cash-free trial to bigger supermarkets.

‘Cash remains an important payment option for a lot of of our customers and will continue to be offered as a payment form in all Woolworths supermarkets and many our Metro stores,’ he told Daily Mail Australia on Tuesday.

Woolworths assured the cashless payment trial defintely won’t be implemented in bigger supermarkets, including Sydney’s Town Hall store (pictured)

‘To help make shopping as seamless as possible for busy inner-city customers we’re trialling card only transactions in a small amount of Metro stores in CBD locations. These stores have very few cash transactions.’

Affected Metro stores in the Sydney CBD include York and George Streets, along with Strawberry Hills, North Sydney and Manly.

Melbourne CBD Metro store involved include Bourke St, Melbourne Central, Swanston St, Elizabeth St, Collins Square, Little Collins.

Payment options include mobile app Scan&Go, EFTPOS and credit card transactions.