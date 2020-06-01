Outrage as Israeli police kill autistic Palestinian man – Panorama

Israeli police in Jerusalem shot and killed an autistic Palestinian who they mistakenly thought was armed with a gun, upsetting livid condemnation and reviving complaints alleging extreme drive by Israeli safety forces.

The capturing occurred on Saturday within the alleyways of the Old Walled City close to the Lions Gate, an entry level used primarily by Palestinians, Euronews reported.

The official Palestinian information company Wafa recognized the lifeless man as Iyad Khairi Halak, a 32-year-outdated with particular wants, from the Wadi Joz neighbourhood of East Jerusalem.

The Fatah celebration of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas denounced the killing as a “war crime”. It stated it held Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu absolutely liable for the “execution of a young disabled man”.

Israel’s defence minister apologized on Sunday for the lethal capturing. Benny Gantz can be Israel’s “alternate” prime minister underneath an influence-sharing deal.

“We are really sorry about the incident in which Iyad Halak was shot to death and we share in the family’s grief,” Gantz stated. “I am sure this subject will be investigated swiftly and conclusions will be reached.”