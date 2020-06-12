In his prime, the coffee-hued Venezuelan racehorse known as Ocean Bay thundered down tracks and snatched up the nation’s most prestigious titles.

His end this week has outraged many: the stallion was stolen and butchered in what horse owners say it becoming an ever more common crime in a nation where many are going hungry amid a severe economic contraction.

“What a disgrace,” Ramón García, his longtime trainer, lamented on Twitter. “This isn’t the Venezuela that I grew up in.”

In recent years, farmers, veterinarians and others have reported a large number of similar crimes, but the slaughter of Ocean Bay struck a nerve because the horse was so well known.

One illustrator shared portraits of the horse on the web, while others decried Nicolás Maduro’s government to be responsible for letting the nation put on an financial crisis so deep horses are killed for food.

“This is painful for all of us,” Susana Raffalli, a nutrition expert who consults for relief agency Caritas Venezuela, wrote on social media marketing.

Ocean Bay jumped into the spotlight by winning two of Venezuela’s three Triple Crown races in 2016. He sustained a personal injury but came ultimately back the next year to win five more races.

The stallion had a stylish white streak of hair shaped such as a diamond that ran down his face.

On Monday, a worker at the Haras farm in Tocorón, an area about 82 miles (130km) south-west of Caracas, noticed Ocean Bay was missing. The disappearance instantly sparked alarm; just 90 days before, seven other purebred horses – including Ocean Bay’s mother – have been stolen and slaughtered.

Hours later, part of Ocean Bay’s skeleton was found near the town’s jail. Police and Venezuela’s chief prosecutor’s office are investigating the crime. Thus far no-one has been detained.

Venezuela is in the throes of an economic contraction worse than the US Great Depression and it’s now being further testing by the global pandemic. A UN World Food Program study earlier this season found one in three Venezuelans is certainly going hungry.

Horse thieves typically sell the meat or utilize it themselves for food. The meat just isn’t commonly consumed in Venezuela; some suspect it is sold to unknowing buyers who believe they truly are purchasing beef.

García said he’s not had the oppertunity to bring himself to look at pictures of the slaughtered horse that have surfaced on social media marketing.

“He had a lot of heart,” he said. “He always wanted to be ahead of the others.”