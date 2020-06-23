‘Outliers’ Author Malcolm Gladwell Says No Easy Fixes to Police Culture



Malcolm Gladwell says the George Floyd killing is really a tipping point for changing police culture in America … but the solutions defintely won’t be simple, they will be long and hard.

“The Tipping Point” and “Outliers” author joined us Tuesday on “TMZ Live” and explained why simple solutions won’t be enough to change just how police work is conducted in this country. He agrees, as much have said, Floyd’s death was the catalyst Americans needed to stand up against police brutality — but he warns fixing the issue won’t be as easy as firing cops or reducing their budgets.

Malcolm also says it’s not enough for good cops to simply step in when they see bad cops doing something amiss. Changing the “chain of command” culture is a theme he addressed in “Outliers” with a fantastic look at Korean airline pilots and what caused a series of crashes.



MG — who just debuted a fresh season of his “Revisionist History” podcast — says tackling policing dilemmas will require a much harder look at deep cultural questions.

He reminded us you will find 18,000 police departments across the country … and in order to fix police culture generally, ya gotta visit each department and work with officers to help them be better at their jobs.