Outlet mall staple is closing all of its stores

PVH Corp., which owns Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, blamed the closures on the “evolving North American retail landscape, which has been accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic ” in an organization statement released late Tuesday.

“We did not take these decisions lightly, as our Heritage Brands Retail business is our oldest retail business yet no longer met appropriate return metrics,” PVH CEO Manny Chirico said in the statement.

PVH PVH The changes will even result in a 12% reduction in jobs, which amounts to roughly 450 employees, and it will save yourself the company $80 million yearly. Layoffs affect all three of PVH’s retail organizations, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Heritage. In total,has 40,000 employees.

Heritage stores commonly operate as Van Heusen and Izod Golf stores. It also owns women’s lingerie brands Olga and Warner’s and men’s casual brand Arrow. But the brands wont disappear: They will still be sold in department stores and warehouse clubs.