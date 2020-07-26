Outgoing Israeli naval commander claims Hezbollah are ‘planning maritime attacks’ – Middle East Monitor

The outgoing naval commander of Israeli Navy’s Haifa base declared that Hezbollah has strategies to attack Israel through sea, i24 News reports.

Brigadier General Gil Aginsky made the allegations in an interview with Israeli outlet Israel Hayom, pointing out stress at the Israel-Lebanon border in the north of Israel, where Israel just recently ran substantial military drills.

He stated: “The challenge we are grappling with is twofold – from the sea, and from under the sea. On the water, we know how to deal with any scenario, including some very complicated ones.”

He continued to hypothesize that Hezbollah might release undersea attacks, and worried the value of safeguarding Israel’s maritime interests, such as gas expedition.

Israel has actually been drilling for oil near challenged waters, which was branded as “dangerous” by Lebanon’s president Michel Aoun, triggering issue that an armed dispute might corrupt due to Israel’s questionable relocations.

Israeli forces are set to broaden its fleet with the addition of brand-new submarines and Sa’ ar 6 warships, a relocation which Aginsky stated was essential.

READ: Israel soldier eliminated, officer hurt in cars and truck mishap on Lebanon border