Outfit7 brings all talking characters into the My Talking Friends app

Popular game developer studio Outfit7 has published a brand new free-to-play game, called My Talking Tom Friends. It’s a play-as-you-want style game where you interact with the six characters from the popular app My Talking Tom and its own sequels – Tom, Angela, Hank, Ginger, Ben and Becca.

You can move freely throughout the characters’ home, take care of them, complete mini-games, solve puzzles and more.

The app can be acquired free-to-play for both iOS and Android devices with Ads and optional in-app purchases.

