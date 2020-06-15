Outer Banks Stars Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline Confirm Their Off-Screen Relationship!

A classic case of an on-screen romance turned off-screen!

The stars of Netflix‘s drama Outer Banks, Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, have confirmed that in addition to being a few on the series, they’re one in real life, too!

Related: Kate Beckinsale’s 22-Year-Old Beau Is ‘The Perfect Quarantine Boyfriend’

For those that haven’t yet caught the binge-able series, it’s set on the Outer Banks islands off the North Carolina coast and is centered around a group of friends who find a treasure map, leading them to simultaneously uncovering secrets of the small town. Stokes portrays the handsome ringleader John B., whose father has been missing for nine months, while Cline acts as his love interest Sarah Cameron.

On Sunday, The Beach House star confirmed the connection by sharing two sweet pics of a beach picnic with Cline on Instagram and wrote: “cats outta the bag ❤️” Referencing her ex-boyfriend on the series, Madelyn commented on the post: “Topper punching the air rn” “I’ve fallen and I cant get up” Ch-ch-check out the romantic snaps for yourself (below): Chase also shared a really telling emoji on Twitter once the news broke: 🙊 — Chase Stokes (@hichasestokes) June 14, 2020

Back in April, the 27-year-old let People know he was quarantining with co-stars Cline, Rudy Pankow, and Drew Starkey:

“Even now back in L.A., we’re all staying together, quarantining together. We made a huge fort in the living room, so there’s this true honesty to the friendship you see onscreen, that is equally present offscreen as well.” Aww, cute! Even before quarantine, the group seemed tight! The actor shared how he and Pankow lived together all through filming, bringing the group, which also incorporates Jonathan Daviss and Madison Bailey, even closer together: “We really wanted to make that friendship dynamic real, so we got a place, and every weekend everybody would come over.” Stokes added: “We’d play video games, board games, we’d sing, dance, it was a riot. It really felt like an adult version of a YMCA camp, where you’re having slumber parties.” If you haven’t watched the series yet, it’s best that you don’t know a lot of going into it! But Chase did tease a bit for people who have yet to tune in: “If you took The Goonies and the Stranger Things kids, mushed them together, turned them into 16 and 17-year-olds, then added David Attenborough from Planet Earth to narrate with the scenery, mixed in Marty Bird from Ozark, and just had this weird dysfunctional family, that would be Outer Banks.” Inneresting!! What do U think of this pairing, y’all?? Are you a fan or nah? Let us know (below) in the comments!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]