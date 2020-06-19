Outer Banks star Madison Bailey says she feels ‘lighter’ since coming out as pansexual: ‘It was worth it’

Outer Banks star Madison Bailey has said she feels “lighter” since opening up about her sexuality, after revealing she is pansexual on TikTok.

On Wednesday, the actress, who plays Kiara on the Netflix show, discussed her sexuality and her experience coming out all through an Instagram Live with Lacy Hartselle.

In response to a question about how exactly being pansexual has affected her mental health, Bailey said: “I feel like there’s no cons.

“I have very accepting friends, a very accepting family, an industry that’s very welcoming and very accepting,” she said, adding: “But as far as pros go, being open and honest feels so excellent.

“To be so transparent, especially in an industry when a lot of people want to be in my personal life, it’s nice that I can be like: ‘Here’s my personal life. You can have it. It’s fine.’”

The 21-year-old also acknowledged that she feels no “shame” because “nobody has ever shamed me for it”.

“And I know that a lot of people have had a lot of hate and lack of support. I know so many, countless stories of queer people that did not have support,” she continued. “ But if you are asking us, that’s just my experience with it. It was worth it. I feel lighter, I feel happier that I will just be so open and honest. It feels nice.”

The actress first came out as pansexual in some TikTok videos, in which she also unmasked she includes a new girlfriend, Mariah Linney.

In one TikTok, Bailey explained what pansexuality means, writing in the captions on the clip: “Nobody knows that pansexual means. Girls. Boys. Trans boys. Trans girls. Non-binary babies. It’s what’s on the inside boo.”

During the Instagram Live Wednesday, the actress also encouraged other members of the LGBT community to most probably about their sexuality – as long as they feel comfortable this.





“If you’re gay, tell everyone that you’re gay. It’s worth it,” she said.