Outer Banks Star Madison Bailey Says She Feels ‘Lighter’ After Coming Out As Pansexual

Madison Bailey has already established a huge weight lifted from her shoulders!

As we previously shared, the Outer Banks star recently came out on TikTok as pansexual and announced her new relationship with the planet, which was all thanks to the social media app!

During an Instagram Live chat with fellow actress Lacy Hartselle on Wednesday, she opened up about why she doesn’t “believe in straight people,” in addition to sharing the reaction her nearest and dearest had to her developing news:

“I have very accepting friends, a very accepting family, an industry that’s very welcoming and very accepting. Being open and honest feels so good! To be so transparent, especially in an industry when a lot of people want to be in my personal life, it’s nice that I can be like ‘Here’s my personal life. You can have it. It’s fine.’”

The 21-year-old also proudly shared that she’s “zero shame” publicly identifying as a member of the LGBTQ+ community:

“I don’t feel that way because nobody’s ever really shamed me for it and I know a lot of people have had lot of hate and lack of support. I know so many, countless stories of queer people that did not have support. But if you’re asking me personally, that’s just my experience with it. It was worth it. I feel lighter, I feel happier that I can just be so open and honest. It feels nice.”

Additionally, she hopes others potentially struggling to open up about their sexuality will follow in her footsteps and be inspired to share their truth:

“If you’re gay, tell everybody that you’re gay. It’s worth it. I was saying this the other day I was like, to be honest, I don’t believe in straight people. They’re as real as unicorns to me.”

It was on May 25 that the Kiara Carrera portrayer distributed to her 2.4 million TikTok followers that she was pansexual, writing in the beginning of her vid:

“Nobody knows what pansexual means.”

Madison went on to reveal who she is attracted to — “girls,” “boys,” “trans boys,” “trans girls,” and “nonbinary” people before adding by the end, “it’s what’s on the inside boo.”

This week’s candid chat comes after the Netflix star confirmed her relationship with University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill basketball player Mariah Linney.

We can’t wait to see and hear more from Madison later on!!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]