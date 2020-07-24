Outer Banks Star Madelyn Cline Says Quarantine With BF Chase Stokes Has Been ‘Really Fun’

Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes went from being simply pals and co-stars to being in a full-on relationship REAL fast.

As you’re most likely mindful, the Outer Banks castmates revealed that their relationship was IRL in addition to on-screen back in June — which they were investing quarantine together, too!

Related: Outer Banks Star Madison Bailey Says She Feels ‘Lighter’ After Coming Out

Cline reviewed experiencing the pandemic with her partner, informing Eve on Thursday throughout a look on The Talk Chat Room:

“It’s been fun, it’s really fun. Again, it’s like, we have each other throughout this entire experience, the show coming out and quarantine and everything. You feel like you’ve got your best friends with you. But then, also, it’s really cool to have that extra aspect of having your partner to go through this with. You know, your best friend in the whole world to experience this with.”

Aww, charming!!

She included:

“I feel lucky, because like who gets to say that?”

Ch- ch-check out more from Maddie and Eve (listed below):

Her beau just recently discussed the very same subject, informing Us Weekly:

“It was like an immediate test. It’s like, ‘Hey, you’re dating. Guess what? Figure it out. You’re stuck.’”

He included:

“We’ve got really great communication, and the cool part is we’ve started a friendship first, which is awesome to be friends before you dive into a relationship.”

The brand-new couple weren’t the only ones quarantining together! They were likewise hunched down with a few of thei r Netflix co-stars for a long time, though that living circumstance has given that pertained to an end:

“It came to an unfortunate end. About three weeks ago, we all kind of went home and decided it was best to go kind of hang out with family and be around loved ones.”

Stokes likewise just recently described how he hilariously sought advice from his mother prior to going Instagram authorities with his brand-new GF, informing fans throughout an IG Live chat:

“I was like, ‘I think I’m gonna post it.’ She was like, ‘Really? You understand what happens when you do that?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah. I do, Mom. Sure do.’ Then I texted Maddie and I said, ‘What do you think?’ And she said, ‘I don’t care.’”

The series was simply restored for season 2 on Friday, so we can likely anticipate to see and hear a lot more from the entire cast in the coming months!

What do YOU think about this on AND offscreen couple??

[Image via Chase Stokes/Instagram.]