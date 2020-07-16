Outer Banks Star Chase Stokes Says Quarantining With Co-Star GF Madelyn Cline Was ‘An Immediate Test’

While some celeb couples have called it quits while in quarantine, Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline‘s relationship has only gotten stronger.

As you’ll recall, the on-screen Outer Banks couple confirmed back in June things had turned romantic IRL, and that they were already shacked up together during the pandemic.

Related: Madison Bailey Says She Feels ‘Lighter’ After Coming Out As Pansexual

Stokes told Us Weekly on Wednesday:

“It was like an immediate test. It’s like, ‘Hey, you’re dating. Guess what? Figure it out. You’re stuck.’”

He added:

“We’ve got really great communication, and the cool part is we’ve started a friendship first, which is awesome to be friends before you dive into a relationship.”

As we mentioned, the pair first met on the set of the Netflix series while portraying love interests, which premiered in April. Fans quickly began to speculate the pair were more than friends as they isolated with co-stars, a living situation which has since come to an end:

“It came to an unfortunate end. About three weeks ago, we all kind of went home and decided it was best to go kind of hang out with family and be around loved ones.”

Back in April, the 27-year-old let People know he was quarantining with OBX actors Cline, Rudy Pankow, and Drew Starkey:

“Even now back in LA, we’re all staying together, quarantining together. We made a huge fort in the living room, so there’s this true honesty to the friendship you see onscreen, that is equally present offscreen as well.” Even before quarantine, the group bonded quickly, the actor explained. Stokes shared how he and Pankow lived together during filming, bringing the group, which also includes Jonathan Daviss and Madison Bailey, even closer together: “We really wanted to make that friendship dynamic real, so we got a place, and every weekend everybody would come over.” He added: “We’d play video games, board games, we’d sing, dance, it was a riot. It really felt like an adult version of a YMCA camp, where you’re having slumber parties.” Aww, fun!! And if you haven’t tuned in just yet, here’s what you can expect from the show: “If you took The Goonies and the Stranger Things kids, mushed them together, turned them into 16 and 17-year-olds, then added David Attenborough from Planet Earth to narrate with the scenery, mixed in Marty Bird from Ozark, and just had this weird dysfunctional family, that would be Outer Banks.” Wishing this cute couple the best!!

[Image via Instagram]