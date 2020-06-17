Outer Banks Star Chase Stokes Consulted His Mom Before Going IG Official With Madelyn Cline!

Modern-day romance!!

It’s no secret that fans of movies and Shows LOVE when an on-screen relationship becomes real-life because it did with Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline of Outer Banks.

Related: Outer Banks Star Madison Bailey Announces Her New Relationship Via TikTok

As we previously shared, the Netflix stars put their romance out for the world to see early in the day this week, and now we’re getting insight into how it all happened before the big reveal. During an Instagram Live speak to fans on Tuesday, Stokes admitted to seeking advice from his momma just before posting the sweet pics with Cline:

“I was like, ‘I think I’m gonna post it.’ She was like, ‘Really? You understand what happens when you do that?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah. I do, Mom. Sure do.’ Then I texted Maddie and I said, ‘What do you think?’ And she said, ‘I don’t care.’”

His partner chimed in:

“OK, but clarification. I thought he meant posting it at some point in the foreseeable future. He didn’t clarify what time. … So I didn’t know, and suddenly … [I] get texts and that he says, ‘Oopsie.’ And there it was. Modern romance.”

LOLz!

This comes after the 27-year-old confirmed their relationship on Sunday by sharing two nice pics upon Insta of any beach have a picnic with the particular Boy Erased actress. He captioned the post:

“cats out of the bag “

Referencing her ex-boyfriend on the collection, Madelyn left a comment on the article:

“Topper punching the air rn” “I’ve fallen and I cant get up”

Aww, sweet!!

While it’s unclear precisely when their own relationship exploded IRL, these people seem to have experienced exactly what living collectively is like! Back in April, the 22-year-old chatted together with ELLE Canada about the woman quarantine team, revealing the lady and several solid members experienced hunkered straight down together through the coronavirus outbreak:

“Some in the cast [from Outer Banks] have been quarantined together over a month right now. It’s recently been a huge range: we’ve recently been movie marathoning and binge-watching Jersey Shore and New Girl, we built the fort inside my living room early on on… we’ve been enjoying many video games. All the particular games. … At the very start, when stay-at-home orders had been first released, we all made the decision ‘Why not just quarantine together?’ We have each and every other’s business instead of just remaining home entirely isolated. We gave one another the time [away] as far as the original incubation period of time is concerned, thus we’re almost all safe plus healthy.”

We wish those two all the best!!

[Image via Jaime Espinoza/Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]