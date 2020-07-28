Outdoor Security Camera System Wireless, Solar Battery Powered, 1080p Wirefree Waterproof 2-Way Audio Night Vision w/PIR Motion Sensor, Support Alexa/Google Assistant/Local SD, Argus Eco+Solar Panel



Low-Battery Notifications

Inform you when battery capacity reaches 10% so you won’t miss it. Argus Eco can be charged by 5V 2A power adapter or Reolink solar panel.

Multiple-Account Viewing

Allows users to manage multiple Reolink cameras via same reolink app and share your camera with your family up to 10 to live view the same camera simultaneously.

Smart Motion Sensors and Custom Siren

Adjust the motion sensor’s schedule and sensitivity to find the ideal setting for your home. Record your alert message and customize the camera with your own desired voice alert.

Installation advice: Please confirm to adjust the angle of the solar panel when the adjusting control on the bracket is loosed, not when the adjusting control is tightened.

7-Day Free Cloud Storage

Argus Eco comes with free cloud plan that keep rolling past 7-day of motion-triggered recordings and provide 1GB cloud storage and 1 camera supported. You can also choose premier plan or business plan for multiple cameras according to your needs. Store all moments to SD card or secure Reolink cloud for off-site backup when detects motion.

You need to manually subscribe once a month in order to continue using the standard plan for free.

Control Your Cameras, Hands-Free

Want to see who’s there? Just say “Hey Google, show me the backyard” on Google Nest Hub or Chromecast-enabled TVs, you can always see what your child is doing.

Actions speak louder than words? No, words are enough.

Get Remote Access Anywhere Anytime

Sync all your Reolink cameras to the app to control your entire home security with one simple dashboard. You can see remotely all clear and crisp live footage from your phone or computer and share with 10 family. Compatible with iOS, Android, Windows and Mac devices.

Free Reolink app and client, No subscription fees.

Two-Way Audio and Live Stream

With the built-in microphone and speaker, see, hear and speak to anyone on camera from your device. Communicate with your elders, kids, babysitters, pets and warn verbally any uninvited even when you’re thousands of miles away.

Playback and Save Clips

Reolink cloud and micro SD card save and record videos captured by your Reolink Cam. You can download your videos and review them at anytime. Never miss a moment. The intuitive timeline design in Reolink App helps you quickly find and locate the specific motion event.

Smart PIR Sensor and Instant Alerts

When anyone triggers built-in motion sensors, it will rapidly wake up within 0.8s and send you instant app push notifications, email alerts. The siren in 75db or customized voice alert also will sound automatically to scare away the unwanted. The siren can be controlled and Activate remotely.

Smart Color Night Vision



The 1080p Full HD security camera presents you a crystal and sharp view of your home and everyone around it. With CMOS sensor and night vision up to 33 feet, you can see clearer images even at night.

Solar Powered and Reliable WiFi Connectivity, Truly Wireless



Before you start, please power up your camera, scan the QR code on the back of the camera and connect to Wi-Fi on Reolink software. After Initial setup, you can put it anywhere with 5-minute installation.

No network or power cable, and no outlets needed. Security is simple.

Install Tip: Please make sure that the camera is installed in the direction crossing the possible intruder instead of facing it and not higher than 9 feet from the ground.

IP65 Certified Weatherproof



Receive instant alerts when the suspicious person is approaching your car. Rain or shine, the home security camera system is always ready for demanding conditions.

Working environment: -10° to 55° C (14° to 131° F)

What’s in the Package



1 x Reolink Argus Eco (with Rechargeable Battery) and 1 x Micro USB Cable

1 x Solar Panel, 1 x Outdoor Security Mount (with a hook & loop strap) and 4m Connection Cable

1 x Wall Mount, 1 x Quick Start Guide, Reset Needle, and Mounting Hole Template

1 x Antenna, Pack of Screws, Surveillance Sign, and Other Installation Accessories

*Micro sd card is not included in the package

