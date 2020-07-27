Outdoor Security Camera, Mibao 1080P WiFi Camera, IP66 Waterproof, Wireless Surveillance Cameras, IP Camera with Two-Way Audio, Night Vision, Motion Detection, iOS/Android/Windows



Price: $39.99

(as of Jul 27,2020 06:49:45 UTC – Details)





📷【Metal Material and IP66 Waterproof】MIBAO 1080P outdoor camera uses Zinc-Aluminum Alloy material to resist extreme heat and cold, and is more durable. Using the latest IP66 technology, no matter how bad the environment, you can restore the highest and most realistic images.

🔭【One-Key Connection & 65 Feet Night Vision】Easy connection in just 3 steps. Ultra-sensitive1080P infrared night vision function, 18 * 850nm high quality infrared sensor light, provide you with better HD night vision quality, and up to 65ft of night vision distance.

🏆【5Dbi Enhanced Antenna & Special Multiple Encryption】5Dbi enhanced version of the antenna, the signal strength is twice as strong as the ordinary 3Dbi antenna, giving you a more stable connection.Video encryption is performed by a special algorithm to protect your privacy. Even if your memory card is stolen, the thief can’t read your video.

🔓【Two-way Audio & Motion Detection】MIBAO outdoor camera equipped with a built-in microphone and speakers, let you communicate with your family anytime, anywhere. Mobile detection can notify you via APP to better protect your family and property.

📱【Multi-Function & Friendly Service】 Easily set various functions, such as: motion detection, cloud storage, two-way audio, 1080P night vision, waterproof and dustproof. If you encounter any product problems, please Contact us.