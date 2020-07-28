Outdoor Security Camera, Conico Wireless Solar Rechargeable Battery Powered Home IP Camera Surveillance WiFi Cam with Solar Panel Night Vision Two Way Audio PIR Motion Detection IP65 Waterproof



Price: $109.99

(as of Jul 28,2020 06:23:07 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Step1 Mount the bracket by inserting these screws.

Step2 Fix the solar panel on the bracket.

Step3 Adjust the direction of the panel by rotating the handles on the bracket to maximize sunlight exposure.

Step4 Connect the panel to your outdoor camera via 3m micro USB cable (Include).

Warm Tips to optimize the efficiency of Conico Solar Panel

* Please confirm to adjust the angle of the solar panel when the adjusting control on the bracket is loosed, not when the adjusting control is tightened.

*There are different intensities of sun rays in different seasons, which will affect the energy production. Please adjust the orientation of the solar panel time to time to get the maximum sun exposion.

*External factors, such as shade, leaves, amount of dust or debris on its surface, may also affect the generating efficiency of Conico Solar Panel. Please remove them regular if there are. Meanwhile, wipe the surface of the solar panel with wet tissue of cloth regularly.

Functions



1080p Full HD Video

Equipped with 2 megapixels Lens (3.6mm), the home security camera offers you 1080p video and image, which make you watch more clear and have a excellent experience.

Smart PIR Detection

You will receive a text message notification when the camera captures a moving body with heat. Outdoor cameras have flexible and adjustable sensitivity which keeps you from being bombarded by text messages.

IP 65 Waterproof

With the IP65 Waterproof level, Conico wireless security camera can work with the outdoor harsh weather. The upgraded sealed design protects the camera from damage in extreme weather.

Extended Night Vision Range

Conico home surveillance camera can automatically switch the Night Vision mode according with the change of light. With the 50 feet night vision range, you can have a better view of the situation around your house.

Stable WiFi Connection

Conico ip camera works with stable 2.4G WiFi network. Meanwhile, Enhanced antennas have greater coverage and stronger penetration than ordinary antennas.

Multiple Storage Ways

Conico wireless security camera supports cloud storage service and SD card storage (up to 128G). Choose the suitable mothod for you to record the moment you really care about.

Battery Powered

✓

✓

X

X

X

PIR Motion Detection

✓

✓

X

X

X

Sound Detection

X

X

✓

✓

✓

7/24 Recording

X

X

✓

✓

✓

Motion Detection

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Two Way Audio

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Waterproof Level

IP65

IP65

X

IP66

X

Supported Device

iOS/Android

iOS/Android

Web/iOS/Android

Web/iOS/Android

Web/iOS/Android

Storage Ways

Micro SD Car/Cloud Service

Micro SD Car/Cloud Service

Micro SD Car/Cloud Service

Micro SD Car/Cloud Service

Micro SD Car/Cloud Service

【Powerful Battery & Solar Panel Powered】 Equipped with powerful 10400mAh rechargeable battery and a external solar panel, the Conico wireless outdoor security camera can be self-powered when the electricity is run out. With IP65 weatherproof level, it can work with outdoor harsh weather.

【PIR Motion Detection and Instant Alerts】 Adjustable motion sensitivity to avoid false alarms caused by other things, which make the solar powered security camera smarter to catch what you really care. Instant alerts will send to you phone once the PIR motion sensor detects motion.

【1080p HD Video and IR Night Vision】 The battery powered home security camera provides excellent night vision up to 50ft/15m with 4 infrared LEDs. With the 1080p full HD resolution, you can see everything in any dark environment through the rechargeable wifi bullet camera.

【Two Way Audio and App Live Viewing】 With the built-in microphone and speaker, be able to respond remotely in real-time. The CloudEdge app is available for downloading on AppStore or Google Play. Live view your home camera’s video via your iOS and Android phones anytime and anywhere.

【Easy Installation & Stable Connection】 The 4dbi WiFi antenna of Conico solar powered surveillance camera provides better and stable connectivity. Users can install and operate the solar outdoor camera by directly connecting to 2.4G wireless router. Easily mounted and installed both indoors and outdoors.