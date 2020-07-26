Outdoor Security Camera, 1080P WiFi Camera Surveillance Cameras, IP Camera with Two-Way Audio, IP66 Waterproof, Night Vision, Motion Detection, Activity Alert, Deterrent Alarm – iOS, Android



AMICCOM Technology Ltd was founded in 1990 and we witnessed the evolvement of time management technologies and have acquired strong expertise and technical competencies in the industry. This enables us to deliver products and services that not only meet but also exceed our clients’ expectations in areas such as quality, performance, reliability & affordability.

1080P FHD

With image processing technology, provide you crisp and clear videos up to 1920*1080 and make your view clearer. Combined with a 3.6mm fixed lens which will deliver clarity in every direction, so that you won’t miss any important details.

WIFI Connection

Install easily and connect stably via 2.4GHz WIFI(Not support 5G network);

Support high speed micro SD card up to 256G(Not included); Compatible with iOS and Android

IP66 WATERPROOF

AMICCOM IP66 professional outdoor WIFI residential security camera withstands temperature ranges from -4°F to 122°F, which means this motion security camera is strong enough to work under rough weather like storm and snowy weather. AMICCOM security outdoor camera will always put your safety first.

Two-Way Audio

Responsive and advanced microphone with a built-in anti-noise filter for a clear 2-way Audio experience.

AMICCOM outside security camera makes it possible for you to protect your family and property from harm, simply through the app.

A.I. Motion Detection

AMICCOM WIFI outdoor camera supports customized motion detection zones and real-time motion alert via APP. Detected motions will be uploaded as videos and can be downloaded on your phone easily. What’s more, with the adjustable motion sensibility and AI HUMAN DETECTION, false alarms will be avoided by this professional outdoor wireless security camera.

A Clearer 1080P Video

With 1080P resolution(1920*1080), AMICCOM outdoor camera delivers incredible UHD quality images. Provide you better vision and video details than 720p security camera.

1080P Live Video & FHD Night Vision

AMICCOM outdoor security camera, equipped with a 36mm lens residential security camera with 100° VIEWING ANGLE, providing high-resolution 1080P images feedback. Moreover, the infrared camera enables it to record Full HD Live Video even in pitch-dark environment.

MULTI-USERS ACCESS

AMICCOM wireless security camera for home can be bundled with several mobile devices, supporting up to 20 people watching live videos at the same time via APP.

FAQ about AMICCOM outdoor camera:

Q: Can this record 24/7 continuous to the SD card and still alert your phone when there is motion?

A: Yes it records the video continuously all the time to your SD card, and you can control notifications on your app.

Q: Does the camera need to connect the power supply?

A: Yes, it needs to be plugged into an outlet for continuous power.

Q: When the SD card is full, will it erase the earliest video?Why can’t I find the playback video during a period of time?

A: The cam will erase the earliest video when the storage space is not enough; If you can’t find the playback, insert another sd card into the cam, after recording for about 20mins, see whether you can find playback in the new sd card,in this way you can find out the problem, the cam or the sd card problem.

Q: How many sub-accounts can one cam bind with?

A: One cam can bind with 15 accounts(management account and sub-account).

