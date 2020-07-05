Outdoor diners in New York City hogging tables, over drinking and stealing wine glasses: report

According for some workers, New Yorkers are likely to multiple bars in each day, drinking heavily and perhaps not practicing social distancing, the New York Post reports. Some establishments have even reported that customers have already been stealing wine glasses and hogging tables (which are limited) all night at a time.

Victor Jung, director of operations at Petaluma in the town, told the headlines outlet, “On a nice weekend, the Upper East Side has become like Mardi Gras, with people going from bar to bar. By the time some of them sit down for meals, they are pretty smashed and they don’t social distance. We’ve seen people throw their mask on the ground. But mostly, they take it out by not tipping us. I’ve heard this from other restaurants on the block as well.”

Another chef, who asked to not be identified, also spoke with the Post. According to him, his restaurant has had problems with people refusing to wear masks. Another problem they’ve reportedly undergone is people stealing wine glasses.

One of the main problems the chef reported to the Post was people refusing to stop their tables. Restaurants still have limited seating, however, many patrons are reportedly staying for exceptionally long periods of time. This makes it harder for the restaurants to flip the tables, hence reducing the general income for the evening.