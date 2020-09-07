Outdoor Camera – 1080P WiFi Outdoor Security Camera, FHD Night Vision, A.I. Motion Detection, Instant Alert via Phone, 2-Way Audio, Live Video Zooms Function, Cloud Storage/Micro SD Card



All NETVUE cameras have CE, FCC and RoHS certified. No one can violate your privacy.

NETVUE wireless outdoor security camera will be the loyal guardian of your family. Your safety is always first.

Netvue Wireless Surveillance Cloud Outdoor Security Camera – 1080P



Smart and Portable

With the Netvue wireless security cameras, you can help protect your home or business from any burglar or intruders. Vigil camera supports both Wi-Fi and Ethernet cable connection, Please kindly note that this wifi camera requires a wall plug and is NOT battery powered.

Warm Tips :

Only work with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi router, not work with 5Ghz Wi-Fi.

Only works with Netvue app, other third party apps not supported.

This camera supports microSD Card(not included) with capacity up to 128G.

This surveillance camera uses AWS Cloud to provide up to 30 days of cloud storage.

What’s included in box

1 x Quick Guide

1 x Vigil Camera

1 x Antenna

1 x Weatherproof Tube

1 x Drill Bit

1 x Power Adapter

1 x Drilling Template

3 x Mounting Screws

REAL-TIME VIDEO

This camera will provide you a 1080P real-time video. And once a motion detected, your phone will get a real-time alert on your phone. Featuring with Smart-Clip, you can playback and download those videos easily on your phone, and edit the videos simply via NETVUE app.

2-WAY STORAGE

NETVUE cameras employ AWS cloud for storing. Live footage and motion videos will be uploaded to the AWS Cloud. This security camera also supports up to 128GB micro SD card, you can choose your way for storage.

SMART DETECTION

This security camera supports customize motion detection zones and adjustable motion sensibility, which can reduce false alarms effectively. Once motion detected, it will send you a video for notification.

IP66 WATERPROOF

This security camera outdoor can withstand temperature ranges from -4°F to 122°F, and is vandal resistant. It is strong enough to keep working even in rough weather like storm.

MULTI-USERS ACCESS

This wireless security camera for home can be bundled with several mobile devices, supporting up to 20 people watching live videos at the same time via APP.

CLEAR NIGHT VISION

With 6-layer polarized glass lens, high-resolution 1080P images and infrared camera, this security camera can clearly capture every motion even in pitch-dark.

A.I. Human Decetection

Beauty Effect

Motion Detection

Free Version（Accuracy：70％-80％） Pro Version(Accuracy：96％）

Free Version（Accuracy：70％-80％） Pro Version(Accuracy：96％）

✓

Motion Detection

Resolution

1080P

720P

1080P

1080P

1080P

720P

HD Night Vision

Low-Light Correction

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

2-way Audio

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

USB Plug & Play

✓

✓

Built-in Mic

✓

✓

Alexa

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

1080P LIVE VIDEO & FHD NIGHT VISION – NETVUE outdoor security camera equipped with a 36mm lens residential security camera with 100° VIEWING ANGLE, providing high-resolution 1080P images feedback. Moreover, the infrared camera enables it to record Full HD Live Video even in a pitch-dark environment.

A.I. MOTION DETECT & REAL-TIME ALERT – This wifi outdoor camera wireless supports customized motion detection zones and real-time motion alert via APP. Detected motions will be uploaded as videos and can be downloaded on your phone easily. What’s more, with the adjustable motion sensibility and AI HUMAN DETECTION, false alarms will be avoided by NETVUE professional wireless security camera.

IP66 WATERPROOF & ANTI-DAMAGE – Netvue outdoor security camera wireless can withstand temperature ranges from -4°F to 122°F, which means this security camera wireless is strong enough to work under rough weather like a storm and snowy weather. Netvue security cameras will be your loyal guardian no matter in what condition.

2-WAY AUDIO & DETERRENT NOTICE- Netvue outside security camera can be connected to iPhones or other smartphones and has an intercom function that allows you to communicate with guests. The deterrent notice helps you get rid of unwelcome strangers, even when you are miles away from home! This outside security camera makes it possible for you to protect your family and property from harm, simply through the app.

PRIVACY PROTECTION & 2-WAY STORAGE – Netvue 1080P IP security camera works perfectly when connected to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi or Ethernet cable. Moreover, this front door security camera works with Alexa, Echo Show, Echo Spot, and Fire TV. It uses the AWS Cloud to provide up to 30 days of cloud storage. It also supports up to 128GB micro SD cards. *All NETVUE cameras have CE, FCC, and RoHS certification. *