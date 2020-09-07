Outdated Labor Unions Go Racist

There was a time in this country when labor unions were important and patriotic. Up until the 1980s, certain unions were relatively conservative, like The Teamsters who endorsed GOP presidential candidates and labor leader George Meany who could not endorse leftist Democrat George McGovern in 1972.

Labor Unions Support Black Lives Matter

But that has changed and even though much of labour’s rank and file support the president, union leaders have gone full authoritarian socialist and now support domestic terrorists Black Lives Matter.

UNION THREATS: Ahead of Labor Day, unions representing millions across several working-class sectors are threatening work stoppages in support of the BLM movement. https://t.co/Fp63ZBJiIg — WTVC NewsChannel 9 (@newschannelnine) September 5, 2020

“The status quo — of police killing black people, of armed white nationalists killing demonstrators, of millions sick and increasingly desperate — is clearly unjust, and it cannot continue,” says a statement from numerous branches of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, the Service Employees International Union, and affiliates of the National Education Association.

These are unions that are hurtful to the nation and their drooling…