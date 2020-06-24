Outcry in California after officer says slapping protestors is 100 percent ‘justified’ 

“I firmly believe an open hand slap in the face is 100 percent justified in this incident,” Aiello wrote in the since-deleted comment, The Mercury News reported. “When a police officer is standing there doing nothing and a person is antagonizing them, why is that OK?” that he added.

A number of residents in the town have reportedly planned a protest for 3 p.m. Wednesday at Antioch City Park, where they’ll demand the officer’s resignation, according to a news release by the organizers that accused Aiello of “advocating violence against peaceful protesters.”

Aiello wrote in a message Monday he “would never promote violence on anyone” and that he supports “‘peaceful’ protests,” adding that his comments were taken out of context.

