OUTCAMER Scooter for Adults Big Wheel Scooter Folding Design Kick Scooter with Adjustable Height Support 220lbs

【EASY TO BRAKE】Braking is smooth and safe, you only need to gently press the handle to bring you to a quick stop, thus improving the safety during use.Additional features include rear fender braking.

【SMOOTH,SAFE AND STURDY】This scooter has 200mm large durable wheels and PU material, which can provide smooth driving, while offering you with the necessary stability and support.Suitable for urban/urban/suburban sidewalks.

【Height Adjustable】The easy-adjust scooter is designed with 3 adjustable height options that can be set to the ideal riding height.

【DURABLE AND WIDE DECK】The scooter’s wide deck design makes it easy to balance,stable and sturdy enough to supports taller riders with maximum weight of 220 lbs.

【FOLDABLE & PORTABLE】The compact scooter has an easy folding mechanism is light enough to carry,foldable design is ideal for storage&travel&transport.