Dozens of out of contract ladies players are in “limbo” as coronavirus impacts the switch market, with golf equipment uncertain of when the Women’s Super League will return, budgets “totally ripped up” and events struggling to finalise contracts in the meantime.

Telegraph Sport understands that the FA WSL contract comprises a security web of 4 weeks’ pay for players with out a club, guaranteeing them an earnings till June or July – however scores might be left searching new golf equipment given the quantity of one and two-year offers in the ladies’s sport. Generally, new WSL contracts would start on July 1. The Football Association introduced on Monday that the WSL and Championship had been to finish instantly, with a sporting end result due later.

“I’ve got a few players ready to sign but clubs can’t put contracts on the table because they don’t know when the season will start,” one agent advised Telegraph Sport. “Clubs nonetheless don’t know the place they’re. The incontrovertible fact that I’ve received players ready for golf equipment to place a proposal or contract on the desk is worrying. The monetary panorama might change, so they may not be in a place to supply the identical contract they might months in the past.

“The clubs we’re speaking to aren’t under financial duress: I think the thing really stopping them is when that contract would start. Why pay a player for three months when the league might not start until September, October? Is it going to be as usual, or are we going to wait and see what happens?”

The agent described how one part-time club had ambitions to show skilled, planning to buy homes for players – however has scrapped these plans because of the monetary impression of the pandemic.

“That will hamper their recruitment, because they won’t be able to recruit people from across the country,” the agent continued. “They’ll must hold recruiting domestically. So much of golf equipment are having to completely rip up their plans for subsequent season as a result of of the monetary scenario. That’s in all probability the most important hurdle on the minute – golf equipment not understanding the impression on their budgets.

“From speaking to general managers, the budgets they were promised at the start of the year have been totally ripped up now. They’re having to go back to the drawing board. That impacts the players they’re going for and the contracts they can offer.”