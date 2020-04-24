Ousted HHS vaccine expert felt pressure to rush possible Covid-19 treatment after Trump spoke to Oracle boss Larry Ellison

Dr. Rick Bright, federal vaccine expert, claims he felt pressured into expanding access of hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for coronavirus patients after Trump promoted the drug in a conversation with Oracle’s Larry Ellison.

The House committee chairman has called an investigation on the sudden transfer of Bright yesterday from his position of director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.

Larry Elisson has been a long time campaign donor of President Trump. The Washington Post had reported On 24 March, about a collaboration between Oracle and the federal government, who were trying to collect data from doctors testing hydroxychloroquine and other unproven drugs in COVID-19 patients.

