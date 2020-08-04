Our Xiaomi Redmi 9 (Prime) video review is up

Xiaomi’s huge appeal was constructed on its Redmi lineup of smart devices and their incredible worth for cash proposal.

The Redmi 9, readily available worldwide, follows the very same winning pattern. Its cost presently hovers around EUR110- EUR130 for the most affordable storage version of 3GB/32 GB.

Xiaomi has likewise revealed the Redmi 9 Prime in India, which is basically the very same phone. It begins at INR9,999, which equates to the very same cost as the global design however it’s for the greater storage config of 6GB/64 GB.

We currently did our detailed composed review and now Angie took it for a spin on our YouTube channel where she covered all the significant advantages and disadvantages of this budget friendly handset. Regardless whether you are wanting to get the Redmi 9 or the Redmi 9 Pro all points prove out.

The Redmi 9 feels and look more exceptional than its cost recommends and it includes a big display screen of Full HD+ resolution, although the brightness might be a bit much better. Its big battery provides outstanding endurance and while its video cameras aren’t amazing they do a strong task for the class.

While the UI is a bit laggy sometimes and the phone isn’t terrific at heavy video gaming, it does have some cool connection functions for this cost sector – appropriate FM radio, real 3.5 mm audio jack, …