Our Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G video review is out

With our Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G written review out of the way, we’re happy to bring you the video breakdown. Angie spent a good chunk of time with Xiaomi’s most affordable 5G handset and is here to bring you all the key takeaways.

With a base price of €350, the Mi 10 Lite 5G is among the most affordable 5G phones currently on sale in Europe. It packs a 6.57” OLED with FHD+ resolution and HDR10+, The panel sports a waterdrop notch at the top for the 16MP selfie camera and delivered great colors and brightness even in outdoor conditions.

Like many 5G midrangers, the Mi 10 Lite 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset which delivered ample performance in everyday tasks. The camera department is headlined by a 48MP primary shooter which sits alongside an 8MP ultrawide and two 2MP modules – one for depth data and another for macro shots. Shots from the main cam were on par with the competition, delivering lively colors and low noise levels.

On paper, the 4,160mAh battery doesn’t sound that impressive but the Mi 10 Lite 5G delivered 103 hours of endurance in our tests which is slightly better than devices from Samsung and LG in the same class. The Mi 10 Lite 5G also brings an IR blaster and boasts a headphone jack.

As an overall package, Xiaomi has ticked a lot of the right boxes with the Mi 10 Lite 5G and even if you’re not that keen on 5G, it’s a solid midranger with plenty to offer.