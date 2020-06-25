‘Our time is now’: I’m running for office because of George Floyd

Image copyright

George Floyd’s death one month ago has prompted global outrage





The death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers has sparked a movement to close racial divides global.

But for Zina Fizer, who lives and works in the town where Mr Floyd was killed, the flashpoint for what is now an international movement is acutely personal. Watching Mr Floyd’s death, “I saw my 24-year-old black son under that man’s knee and my heart broke,” Ms Fizer said. “I knew I had to do something.”

Now, Ms Fizer is joined by way of a wave of African-American women motivated by the death of Mr Floyd to get public office this year. If she is successful in her bid for state Senate, she’ll be Minnesota’s first black female state senator.

One month after George Floyd’s death, Ms Fizer and three other candidates tell the BBC why they are running, and how they see black women leading this next chapter in American history.

Marquita Stephens, candidate for Minnesota State Senate, District 53

“I think this is a movement that has been building over time,” Marquita Stephens says





I’ve been politically active for years, starting in electoral politics straight out of college. I’ve been asked several times to operate for public office myself and in a moment of prayer, I told my God that the next time I was asked, I’d say yes.

I knew I had to come forward when I saw the video of the murder of George Floyd and the knee pressing on his neck as that he uttered in his last breaths a call to his mother. During those eight minutes and forty six seconds, I knew that I had ahead forward.

I think that this is a minute that has been building over time. The moment that we are in, I believe we have seen it before. But this time it absolutely was the callousness that was undeniable. And for whatever reasons that this society has made excuses for its behaviour in the past, it might no longer stand on those excuses.

Together, people of goodwill and of good conscience arrived on the scene in protest in various ways. I found make a difference in the laws that govern these moments. The structure that was built on systemic racism in this country was built intentionally. And it must be dismantled intentionally. It has to be rebuilt, taking into consideration the needs of the people it actually serves.

My major policy aims would be to craft a constitutional amendment that redefines policing in their state of Minnesota. The focus has been on protecting private property over public safety. And secondly, to take full advantage of the exposure Covid-19 has made on the fact that we don’t have healthcare coverage for everyone. This pandemic, I believe, lifts that issue to the forefront.

I bring a vision that includes all of us. And I’m hopeful that I’m one of many in that. The vision I can not get out of my mind is with Gianna Floyd, with her arms outstretched saying ‘my Daddy changed the world’. And I do want to say to her ‘yes that he did’, because he changed me.

Zina Fizer, candidate for Minnesota State Senate, District 44

“Minnesota has never had a black woman that’s been in the Senate,” Zina Fizer says. “It wasn’t a time Minnesota was ready. I believe that the time is now.”





The moment I chose to run was when George Floyd called out to his mom. I saw my 24-year-old black son under that man’s knee and my heart broke. And at the time I knew I had to do something. Something in me broke. No longer can we just sit here and wait for other people to create changes within our community.

Minnesota has never had a black woman which has been in the Senate. We have four different black women running for Senate. It will be monumental if all four of us were elected to your seats. I believe that that’s what Minnesota needs to do, just to begin the healing up process in our communities. Minnesota is the template. I think the remainder of the nation will follow suit.

We’re in this perfect storm, we’re in the middle of a pandemic. We have protests global, civil unrest and it’s wind underneath my wings today.

Why is it this important time for black women? Because we have supported you. We have encouraged you. So it’s like we can be described as a support, but never the lead. And we have not gotten any results. It’s important for us to take the lead at this time because we actually know very well what we’re doing. We literally and figuratively have birthed the nation. So I think it’s time. People are tired and we’re tired of the status quo. America needs to get ready.

Laverne McCartney Knighton, candidate for Minnesota State Senate, District 65

Laverne McCartney initially thought the idea of running for Senate was “far-fetched”.





I chose to run for office because of the unfortunate circumstances surrounding George’s Floyd’s murder for all of eight minutes and forty six seconds. I wanted to learn that his call to his mother did not go unanswered.

I was asked to consider running for their state Senate and I initially thought ‘that’s pretty far-fetched’ but when I realized that as George was calling for his mother, that I had a responsibility to answer that call. I decided that it absolutely was time for me to step up. As a black woman surviving in America I realized that my voice needed to be heard. Policy and change can just only happen when you are at the table.

I feel so empowered to be among 10 to 20 black women that are taking a stand to be a part of the election process. The status quo cannot continue. We’ve just surely got to change things. I feel this is a vital moment in time. Black women are rising. And I mean, to be able to really get things done in this country, I believe women will be the ones who are able to get it done. And black ladies in particular because we’ve been asked to wait our turn. We’ve been asked to sit this one out.

You know what’s stuck in my mind through all of this? The undeniable fact that so many people came together from all races, all walks of life. And the young people that are are rising up and standing in solidarity with Black Lives Matter with all of the injustices that have just gone on for way too long. And it feels good because we now realize that people see us, you understand our struggle, you know our challenges and our heartbreaks.

I really believe what has happened here in Minnesota will be a model for the entire world to see. I really believe Minnesota will work hard to make this right. All eyes are on us.

Alberder Gillespie, candidate for US Congress, District 4, co-founder Black Women Rising

Alberder Gillespie has helped other women get elected for years. George Floyd’s death made her realise it was her turn.





We have more black women running this year than usual. We put out a call as Black Women Rising to African-American women to say our time is now. We have worked with women for years who’ve been enthusiastic about running for office, decided on running for office, but probably wouldn’t did it in 2010, myself included.

But with the pandemic revealing the disparities in healthcare and we have George Floyd who had been killed within our state and, for many of us, in our city. And when George cried out for his mother, I don’t believe there’s a mother anywhere who didn’t feel something, but particularly as a black mother. That was the point that pushed us to this next level. The time is now, we can not wait.

We bring another perspective to politics as black women. We have the opportunity and the tendency to check out for everyone. We’re connected with individuals who are closest to the pain in ways that other politicians probably aren’t.

I feel just like we have lived a lifetime in this last month. But the one thing that offers me hope is that after I watch out at the protesters, I see a multi-ethnic and multi-generational group of people. And particularly to see the teenagers show up and protest, that gave me hope because I feel such as this current generation will have another set of expectations for what America should appear to be.

I have no idea if America is ready for the rise of black women but they need to get ready. We can’t wait for individuals to get ready. We know our time is now.